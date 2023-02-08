MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together.
An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
“Jay is our energy guy. He’s our Energizer Bunny,” Sykes said. “He’s flying around and making plays at both ends of the floor.”
A standout cornerback for Mansfield Senior’s ultra-successful football program, O’Bryant brings a football mentality to the basketball court. He is listed at 150 pounds, but isn’t afraid to mix it up with players several inches taller and several pounds heavier.
“Football makes me tougher mentally,” O’Bryant said. “I approach every game thinking nobody is going to out-score me or out-rebound me.”
That hard-nosed approach has served O’Bryant well on both the basketball court and the football field. A two-year starter in football, O’Bryant has 51 career tackles and eight interceptions. He was a Division III All-Ohio honorable mention selection in 2021 after picking off seven passes.
As a sophomore, O’Bryant appeared in all 23 games for the Tygers during the 2021-22 basketball season. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds a game.
“He’s the true epitome of a Tyger basketball player,” Sykes said. “He’s a little undersized, but he’s tough as nails. He’s always the toughest guy on the floor.”
O’Bryant was inserted into the starting lineup last weekend while LaLa Owens recovers from a separated shoulder suffered in a 57-53 loss at Lexington on Jan. 27.
O’Bryant scored eight points in the loss to Lexington and four in a 58-50 win over crosstown rival Madison before erupting against Sandusky. He was 7-for-12 from the floor, grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists. Nine of his 15 points came in the second half as Senior High played itself back into contention against one of the top Division II teams in the state.
O'Bryant scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-44 win over Columbus Eastmoor Academy. For the season he is averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds a game.
“From the start of the season until now I feel like we are much-improved,” O’Bryant said. “We need to keep getting better at the defensive end of the floor. If we get everybody to take pride in defense, we can play with any team in the district.”
Mansfield Senior (12-7, 9-3) returns to Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Ashland. The Tygers will host Trotwood-Madison and Lexington in their final two regular season games before opening postseason play against Norwalk at Bucyrus on Feb. 22.
Senior High earned the No. 5 seed in the always-rugged Division II Ashland district tournament field.
With Owens expected back this week, Senior High is hitting its stride as the postseason approaches. Owens averages 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game, while sophomore standout Kyevi Roane averages a team-best 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.
With O’Bryant serving as the glue guy, Sykes likes his team’s tournament chances.
“He’s quick and athletic and he’s doing everything we ask him top do,” Sykes said. “Once we get the rest of the crew to step up and play with that kind of passion and energy and effort on every single play, we can have a special run.”