A freshman point guard, Allen scored four straight points to give the Rams (2-0) a 46-40 lead with 4:13 remaining. A Jeffries layup pushed Madison’s advantage to 48-40, prompting first-year Clear Fork coach Tim Brafford to call a timeout. Allen scored on a layup out of the break for a 50-40 advantage with 3:24 to play
“We didn’t shoot it real well, but you’ve got to give Clear Fork credit for that,” Madison coach Chris Armstrong said. “They really swarmed Jayden and packed the paint.
“We’ve got to find some answers for that. People are going to double- and triple-team Jayden.”
A layup by Clear Fork’s Victor Skoog cut the Madison lead to 50-42 with 3:10 left before Jeffries assisted on Tatum Turcott’s bucket with 2:49 to play for a 52-42 lead. Jeffries would add a pair of late buckets on Allen assists as the Rams won going away.
“We made some mental mistakes at the end, but I think our guys are learning how to play,” said Brafford, who took over for Steven Bechtel. “I saw some great things to build on. I thought it was a very positive experience.”
The Rams led 15-5 after the first quarter, but the Colts (0-1) trimmed the deficit to 27-21 at the half. Madison opened a 36-25 advantage on an Allen layup with 4:29 to play in the third, but Clear Fork closed the quarter on a 13-4 run and trailed 40-38 going to the fourth. Grant Spencer scored nine points during the stretch.
Jeffries scored a game-high 19 points after dropping 35 in a season-opening 67-53 win over Shelby. Allen added 14 points, while Owen Wigton had 10.
“We played possession-by-possession and made a few shots in the fourth quarter,” Jeffries said. “We played with more intensity on the defensive end of the floor in the fourth quarter and our defense led to our offense.”
Spencer led the Colts with 16 points. Pawie Ault and Mason Pipes each had six.
“Our kids played hard. We have a core group we can work with,” Brafford said. “These kids have really bought in. We have kids who will play until the end, which is all you can ask for.
“I’m happy with where we are.”
Clear Fork returns to action Friday, hosting Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference favorite River Valley. Madison hosts Wooster on Friday.