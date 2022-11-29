Jayden Jeffries

Madison's Jayden Jeffries drives for a layup as Clear Fork's Pawie Ault defends during the second half of Tuesday's game at Madison Middle School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison made shots when it mattered most.

Jayden Jeffries and Seven Allen combined for 12 points during a game-closing 16-2 run as the Rams pulled away for a 58-42 win over Clear Fork on Tuesday at Madison Middle School.

