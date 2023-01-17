MANSFIELD — Lucas needed a spark and Aidan Culler provided it.
A junior forward, Culler scored nine of his career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Cubs rallied for a 71-66 win over Mansfield Christian Tuesday night in a battle of Mid-Buckeye Conference unbeatens at The Furnace.
Lucas (10-3, 7-0) has a one-game lead in the loss column over Mansfield Christian (9-4, 4-1). The Flames have dropped three straight after winning eight in a row.
“We didn’t play very well, but down the stretch we knew we could drive past them,” said Culler, who scored 20 points in a loss to Colonel Crawford over the weekend. “I was in the right place at the right time and my teammates were finding me.”
Mansfield Christian led 41-34 with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter when Amarr Davis was whistled for his fifth foul. With their catalyst watching from the bench, the Flames were outscored 37-25 the rest of the way.
“He’s our motor. He the one we look to to handle the pressure and handle the ball,” Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner said. “It’s no secret he’s our go-to guy.
"When he’s not on the floor, all of a sudden Lucas doesn’t have to worry about where he is. It hurts for sure.”
Lucas tied the game at 52-52 on Culler’s conventional three-point play with 7:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Less than a minute later, the Cubs took their first lead since early in the first quarter when Andrew Smollen knocked down the second of his three, fourth-quarter 3-pointers with 6:35 to play.
It was part of a game-changing 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter.
“We faced a lot of adversity tonight and our guys could have packed it in, but the kids battled back,” Lucas coach Taylor Iceman said. “Sometimes you have to win ugly and that was an ugly game.
“Our kids made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to get out of here with a win.”
Lucas had four players reach double figures. Smollen and Logan Toms each scored 14 points, while Corbin Toms added 10.
Mansfield Christian also had four players reach double figures. Davis led the way with 18, followed by Brock Rentzel with 12. Davis Wushinski and Griffin Baker each had 10 for the Flames.
Lucas returns to action Friday, hosting St. Peter’s. Mansfield Christian will welcome Crestline to The Furnace on Friday.