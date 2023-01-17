Aidan Culler

Lucas' Aidan Culler is fouled by Mansfield Christian's Isaac Hillman during the fourth quarter Tuesday at The Furnace. Culler scored a career-high 26 points in Lucas' 71-66 win.

MANSFIELD — Lucas needed a spark and Aidan Culler provided it.

A junior forward, Culler scored nine of his career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Cubs rallied for a 71-66 win over Mansfield Christian Tuesday night in a battle of Mid-Buckeye Conference unbeatens at The Furnace.

GALLERY: Lucas 71, Mansfield Christian 66

Lucas beat Mansfield Christian 71-66 in Mid-Buckeye Conference action Tuesday at Mansfield Christian. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 40

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments