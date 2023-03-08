LEXINGTON — It may not have ended the way he wanted, but Baden Forup can’t be disappointed by the way his senior season played out.
Lexington’s 6-foot-7 forward was selected to the All-Northwest District first team in Division II. He was joined by Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter.
The Minutemen won a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference and reached the district championship game thanks in no small part to Forup. He averaged a team-high 15.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Shelby’s Bruskotter led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 21 points a game as the Whippets won their fourth straight MOAC title. He ranked third in the MOAC in rebounding at 8.6 boards a game and was second in the conference with 5.2 assists a night.
Lexington’s Brayden Fogle was selected to the all-district second team. The 6-foot-4 freshman averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds a game.
Mansfield Senior’s Kyevi Roane was a third-team pick. The 6-foot-1 sophomore led Senior High to a runner-up finish in the OCC and a sectional title, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. He was also the Tygers’ top rebounder, averaging 7.6 boards a game.
Mansfield Senior’s LaLa Owens, Shelby’s Issaiah Ramsey and Casey Lantz and Lexington’s Hudson Moore were honorable-mention picks. Owens averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, while Ramsey averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds a game and Lantz was good for 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. Moore averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
St. Marys Memorial’s Austin Parks and Sandusky’s Daylen Green shared the Player of the Year award. Willard’s Joe Bedingfield and Rossford’s Brian Vorst split the Coach of the Year award.
Here’s a look at all of the All-Northwest District selections in Division II, as determined by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
Division II
Player of the Year: Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial; Daylen Green, Sandusky.
Coaches of the Year: Joe Bedingfield, Willard; Brian Vorst, Rossford.
First Team: Daylen Green, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, jr., 24.7; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-7, jr., 22.0; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-11, sr., 21.8; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, sr., 12.9; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, sr., 20.4; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, sr., 20.6; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, sr., 15.0.
Second Team: De’Mar Moore, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Isaiah Brenneman, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 12.6; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, sr., 19.5; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance, 6-1, sr., 18.6 Caden Kruse, Napoleon, 6-5, jr., 18.2; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-6, fr., 13.0.
Third Team: Ty Ray, Bellevue, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Kyevi Roane, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, so., 15.0; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria, 6-3, jr., 1.4; Landon Hines, Wauseon, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Michael Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.3; Ahmad Boone, Toledo Scott, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Austin Miller, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 14.3.
Honorable mention: Cam Robinson, Willard; Andrew Hendershot, Vermilion; Cody Lindsey, Bellevue; Braedyn Demuth, Norwalk; Ben Rothhaar, Norwalk; Brayden Olson, Clyde; Drake Venerucci, Sandusky Perkins; Elias Owens, Mansfield Senior; Evan Angslmann, St. Marys Memorial; Jaden Walker, Maumee; Makhi Leach, Toledo Central Catholic; Shawn Coleman, Toledo Rogers; Mario Peters, Toledo Scott; Cameron Knabbs, Toledo Woodward; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon; Zac Niekamp, Wapakoneta; Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby; Hudson Moore, Lexington; Tray Booker, Toledo Rogers; Malachi Johnson, Fostoria; Casey Lantz, Shelby; Gage Weaver, Ontario; Jace Turner, St. Marys Memorial; Jackson Beasley, Port Clinton.