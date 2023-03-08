Baden Forup

Lexington's Baden Forup tries to dribble past Mansfield Senior's LaLa Owens during a regular season game at Pete Henry Gym.

LEXINGTON — It may not have ended the way he wanted, but Baden Forup can’t be disappointed by the way his senior season played out.

Lexington’s 6-foot-7 forward was selected to the All-Northwest District first team in Division II. He was joined by Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter.

