Tough tussle: Antwerp breaks free from Toledo Christian
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Antwerp nipped Toledo Christian 45-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 28.
Last season, Antwerp and Toledo Christian faced off on March 5, 2021 at Antwerp High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Antwerp faced off against Pettisville. For a full recap, click here. Toledo Christian took on Edon on Feb. 22 at Toledo Christian School. For more, click here.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon pockets slim win over Arlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bascom Hopewell-Loudon defeated Arlington 51-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Arlington faced off against Elmore Woodmore. For results, click here. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on McComb on Feb. 24 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School. Click here for a recap.
Berlin Hiland slips past Caldwell
Berlin Hiland finally found a way to top Caldwell 53-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Caldwell, as it began with a 14-5 edge over Berlin Hiland through the end of the first quarter.
The Redskins took a 26-21 lead over the Hawks heading to the half locker room.
The scoreboard showed Caldwell with a 37-36 lead over Berlin Hiland heading into the third quarter.
It took a 17-9 rally, but the Hawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Caldwell faced off against Beallsville. Click here for a recap.
Needlepoint: Canfield South Range sews up Brookfield in slim triumph
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Canfield South Range chalked up in tripping Brookfield 45-44 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Brookfield faced off against Vienna Mathews. For results, click here. Canfield South Range took on Jefferson on Feb. 14 at Jefferson Area High School. For a full recap, click here.
Canton Central Catholic knocks out victory beat against Garfield Heights Trinity
Canton Central Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Garfield Heights Trinity in a 60-50 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Bard High School Early College Cleveland . For a full recap, click here. Garfield Heights Trinity took on Willoughby Cornerstone on Feb. 14 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.
Chillicothe Zane Trace knocks out victory beat against Wheelersburg
Chillicothe Zane Trace turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-39 win over Wheelersburg in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against McArthur Vinton County. For more, click here. Wheelersburg took on Crooksville on Feb. 21 at Wheelersburg High School. For results, click here.
Columbus Patriot Prep outduels Lancaster Fisher Catholic in competitive clash
Columbus Patriot Prep turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-46 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
Convoy Crestview denies Delphos St. John's' challenge
Riding a wave of production, Convoy Crestview surfed over Delphos St. John's 53-42 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 9-2 lead over Delphos St. John's.
The Blue Jays bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-18.
Delphos St. John's tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-27 in the third quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-15 advantage in the frame.
The last time Convoy Crestview and Delphos St. John's played in a 41-26 game on Dec. 29, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Convoy Crestview faced off against Miller City. Click here for a recap. Delphos St. John's took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Feb. 21 at Delphos St. John's. For a full recap, click here.
Just a bit better: Cuyahoga Heights slips past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Cuyahoga Heights chalked up in tripping Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 42-37 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Cuyahoga Heights faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport. For a full recap, click here. Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Orrville on Feb. 21 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School. For more, click here.
Delaware Christian comes up short in matchup with Galion Northmor
Galion Northmor put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Delaware Christian in a 61-44 decision on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Galion Northmor drew first blood by forging a 25-9 margin over Delaware Christian after the first quarter.
The Eagles trimmed the margin to make it 40-28 at halftime.
Galion Northmor and Delaware Christian each scored in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Golden Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-7 final quarter, too.
In recent action on Feb. 23, Delaware Christian faced off against Etna Liberty Christian. Click here for a recap.
Hamilton Badin edges Kettering Alter in tough test
The cardiac kids of Hamilton Badin unleashed every advantage to outlast Kettering Alter 49-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
Last season, Kettering Alter and Hamilton Badin squared off with Jan. 14, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Kettering Alter faced off against Bellbrook. For a full recap, click here. Hamilton Badin took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Feb. 21 at Hamilton Badin High School. Click here for a recap.
Hamler Patrick Henry squeaks past Defiance Ayersville in tight tilt
A tight-knit tilt turned in Hamler Patrick Henry's direction just enough to squeeze past Defiance Ayersville 36-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 6-4 advantage over Defiance Ayersville through the first quarter.
The Patriots fought to an 18-12 halftime margin at the Pilots' expense.
Hamler Patrick Henry moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 36-27.
Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Ayersville faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Defiance Ayersville. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Fayette. Click here for a recap. Defiance Ayersville took on Holgate on Feb. 22 at Defiance Ayersville. For more, click here.
Hannibal River dispatches Strasburg
Playing with a winning hand, Hannibal River trumped Strasburg 40-26 in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.
The first quarter gave Hannibal River a 11-3 lead over Strasburg.
The Pilots opened a modest 19-9 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Strasburg rallied in the third quarter by making it 25-16.
The Pilots avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-10 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Hannibal River faced off against Bridgeport. For more, click here. Strasburg took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Feb. 21 at Strasburg High School. For results, click here.
Kinsman Badger ends the party for Vienna Mathews
Kinsman Badger trucked Vienna Mathews on the road to a 54-37 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.
Last season, Vienna Mathews and Kinsman Badger faced off on Feb. 18, 2022 at Kinsman Badger High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Kinsman Badger faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport. For results, click here. Vienna Mathews took on Brookfield on Feb. 17 at Brookfield High School. For more, click here.
Lima spoils Bowling Green's hopes in extra session
Bowling Green was so close, but not close enough as Lima was pushed to overtime before capturing a 55-52 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Bowling Green faced off against Sylvania Northview. For more, click here. Lima took on Findlay on Feb. 17 at Findlay High School. Click here for a recap.
Not for the faint of heart: Malvern topples Zanesville West Muskingum
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Malvern didn't mind, dispatching Zanesville West Muskingum 69-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 28.
Zanesville West Muskingum authored a promising start, taking a 17-10 advantage over Malvern at the end of the first quarter.
The Hornets' shooting darted in front for a 34-24 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Zanesville West Muskingum showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-38 count in the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Malvern faced off against Richmond Edison. Click here for a recap. Zanesville West Muskingum took on Beverly Fort Frye on Feb. 21 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.
Maria Stein Marion Local survives for narrow win over Fort Recovery
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Maria Stein Marion Local nipped Fort Recovery 35-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Fort Recovery started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local at the end of the first quarter.
The Flyers kept a 22-16 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.
Fort Recovery showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-26 count in the third quarter.
The Indians closed the lead with an 8-5 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery played in a 43-35 game on Jan. 14, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Ada. For more, click here. Fort Recovery took on New Knoxville on Feb. 21 at Fort Recovery High School. Click here for a recap.
Minford unloads on Lynchburg-Clay
Minford scored early and often to roll over Lynchburg-Clay 77-52 at Minford High on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Minford opened with a 22-17 advantage over Lynchburg-Clay through the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 33-19 half margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Minford jumped to a 60-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs outpointed the Falcons 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Minford faced off against South Webster. Click here for a recap. Lynchburg-Clay took on Coal Grove on Feb. 21 at Lynchburg-Clay High School. For results, click here.
Mogadore pockets narrow victory over Salineville Southern Local
Mogadore walked the high-wire before edging Salineville Southern Local 66-61 at Mogadore High on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Mogadore faced off against Leetonia. For more, click here. Salineville Southern Local took on Columbiana on Feb. 16 at Columbiana High School. Click here for a recap.
Newark Catholic passes stress test against Columbus Wellington
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Newark Catholic will take its 63-48 victory over Columbus Wellington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Newark Catholic faced off against Utica. Click here for a recap. Columbus Wellington took on Westerville Northside Christian on Feb. 14 at Westerville Northside Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
Ottoville survives close clash with Kalida
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Ottoville chalked up in tripping Kalida 38-34 at Kalida High on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ottoville and Kalida settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.
The Big Green registered a 23-21 advantage at half over the Wildcats.
Ottoville jumped to a 30-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Big Green added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.
The last time Ottoville and Kalida played in a 49-47 game on Jan. 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Kalida faced off against Delphos Jefferson. For a full recap, click here. Ottoville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Feb. 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.
Perry chalks up convincing victory over Atwater Waterloo
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Perry broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-42 explosion on Atwater Waterloo on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Perry a 16-10 lead over Atwater Waterloo.
The Pirates opened a narrow 29-19 gap over the Vikings at halftime.
Perry roared to a 56-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vikings 16-10 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Feb. 23, Perry faced off against East Palestine. Click here for a recap. Atwater Waterloo took on Columbiana Crestview on Feb. 21 at Atwater Waterloo High School. For a full recap, click here.
Perrysburg hustles by Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Perrysburg handed Toledo St. Francis de Sales a tough 53-41 loss on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Perrysburg faced off against Sylvania Southview. For a full recap, click here. Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Holland Springfield on Feb. 24 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales. For more, click here.
Too wild to tame: Seaman North Adams topples Lucasville Valley
Seaman North Adams put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lucasville Valley 60-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Lucasville Valley faced off against West Union. For more, click here.
St. Henry cancels check from New Bremen
New Bremen was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as St. Henry prevailed 58-45 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
St. Henry drew first blood by forging a 17-11 margin over New Bremen after the first quarter.
The Redskins registered a 35-23 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Cardinals 11-10 in the final quarter.
The last time St. Henry and New Bremen played in a 61-55 game on Feb. 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, New Bremen faced off against Lima Perry. Click here for a recap. St. Henry took on Minster on Feb. 21 at St. Henry. For results, click here.
Never a doubt: Sugarcreek Garaway breezes past Cadiz Harrison Central
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sugarcreek Garaway put away Cadiz Harrison Central 68-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 19-6 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.
The Pirates opened a lopsided 41-21 gap over the Huskies at halftime.
Sugarcreek Garaway struck to a 55-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Barnesville. For more, click here. Cadiz Harrison Central took on Belmont Union Local on Feb. 21 at Belmont Union Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sycamore Mohawk imposes its will on Vanlue
Sycamore Mohawk's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Vanlue during an 80-40 blowout during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Sycamore Mohawk drew first blood by forging a 17-12 margin over Vanlue after the first quarter.
The Warriors opened a monstrous 36-19 gap over the Wildcats at the half.
Sycamore Mohawk breathed fire to a 63-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors held on with a 17-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Vanlue faced off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Sycamore Mohawk High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Arcadia. Click here for a recap. Vanlue took on New Riegel on Feb. 22 at Vanlue High School. For a full recap, click here.
Just a bit better: Toledo St. John's Jesuit slips past Findlay
Toledo St. John's Jesuit eventually plied victory away from Findlay 35-32 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The start wasn't the problem for Findlay, as it began with a 3-2 edge over Toledo St. John's Jesuit through the end of the first quarter.
The Titans' offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Findlay trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 27-19.
The Titans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-8 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Findlay and Toledo St. John's Jesuit squared off with Jan. 21, 2022 at Toledo St. John's Jesuit last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Findlay faced off against Lima Senior. Click here for a recap. Toledo St. John's Jesuit took on Tiffin Columbian on Feb. 24 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For more, click here.
Toledo Whitmer dismantles Toledo Start
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Toledo Whitmer put away Toledo Start 63-29 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 28.
The last time Toledo Whitmer and Toledo Start played in a 76-57 game on Jan. 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Toledo Bowsher. For results, click here. Toledo Start took on Toledo Scott on Feb. 16 at Toledo Start High School. Click here for a recap.
Westerville Northside Christian posts win at Millersport's expense
Westerville Northside Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 53-40 defeat of Millersport in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 28.
Recently on Feb. 14, Westerville Northside Christian squared off with Columbus Wellington in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney snatches victory over Chagrin Falls
Yes, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney looked relaxed while edging Chagrin Falls, but no autographs please after its 48-47 victory at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 21, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off with Cortland Lakeview in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
