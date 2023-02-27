Rally time: Columbus Africentric douses fire to extinguish Fredericktown 75-49
Columbus Africentric rallied over Fredericktown for an inspiring 75-49 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Fredericktown started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Columbus Africentric at the end of the first quarter.
The Nubians kept a 29-22 halftime margin at the Freddies' expense.
Columbus Africentric struck to a 52-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Nubians' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 23-13 points differential.
Recently on Feb. 22, Columbus Africentric squared off with Cristo Rey Columbus in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep routs Johnstown Northridge 64-44
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 64-44 win over Johnstown Northridge for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 27.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood . For a full recap, click here. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Grove City Christian on Feb. 13 at Grove City Christian School. For results, click here.
Creston Norwayne overcomes Doylestown Chippewa 60-45
Creston Norwayne put together a victorious gameplan to stop Doylestown Chippewa 60-45 on Feb. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Tough to find an edge early, Creston Norwayne and Doylestown Chippewa fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a slim 29-22 gap over the Chipps at halftime.
Creston Norwayne moved to a 45-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Smithville records thin win against Fairview Park Fairview 54-50
Smithville walked the high-wire before edging Fairview Park Fairview 54-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Beachwood delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Andover Pymatuning Valley
Beachwood edged Andover Pymatuning Valley 74-65 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Beachwood faced off against Chardon. Click here for a recap. Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Geneva on Feb. 17 at Geneva High School. For results, click here.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East mows down Columbiana
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East did exactly that with a 100-42 win against Columbiana on Feb. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Columbiana faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton. Click here for a recap.
Franklin Furnace Green outlasts Bainbridge Paint Valley
Saddled up and ready to go, Franklin Furnace Green spurred past Bainbridge Paint Valley 52-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Gahanna Columbus Academy escapes close call with London Madison-Plains
Mighty close, mighty fine, Gahanna Columbus Academy wore a victory shine after clipping London Madison-Plains 43-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Leesburg Fairfield Local survives taut tilt with Latham Western
Leesburg Fairfield Local swapped jabs before dispatching Latham Western 56-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 27.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Latham Western faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame. For a full recap, click here.
Mentor Lake Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Kirtland
Mentor Lake Catholic edged Kirtland 59-54 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 27.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Mineral Ridge. For a full recap, click here.
Portsmouth Notre Dame nets nifty victory over South Webster
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Portsmouth Notre Dame didn't mind, dispatching South Webster 34-30 on Feb. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Last season, South Webster and Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off on Feb. 27, 2021 at South Webster High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Latham Western. For more, click here. South Webster took on McDermott Northwest on Feb. 17 at McDermott Northwest High School. For a full recap, click here.
Flexing muscle: Richmond Heights tightens grip on Elyria Open Door Christian
It was a tough night for Elyria Open Door Christian which was overmatched by Richmond Heights in this 92-55 verdict.
The first quarter gave Richmond Heights a 25-10 lead over Elyria Open Door Christian.
The Spartans opened a giant 44-21 gap over the Patriots at the half.
Richmond Heights steamrolled to a 66-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Patriots 26-18 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Richmond Heights faced off against Lakewood St Edward. For a full recap, click here.
Stewart Federal Hocking slips past Beaver Eastern
Stewart Federal Hocking derailed Beaver Eastern's hopes after a 60-59 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 27.
Stewart Federal Hocking opened with a 17-12 advantage over Beaver Eastern through the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Eagles got within 34-31.
Stewart Federal Hocking darted to a 54-47 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Lancers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Warren John F. Kennedy staggers Windham with resounding performance
It would have taken a herculean effort for Windham to claim this one, and Warren John F. Kennedy wouldn't allow that in an 83-47 decision in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 27.
The first quarter gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 27-17 lead over Windham.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Bombers got within 37-30.
Warren John F. Kennedy breathed fire to a 67-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Bombers 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian. For results, click here. Windham took on Orwell Grand Valley on Feb. 21 at Windham High School. For a full recap, click here.
Powerhouse performance: Willoughby Cornerstone roars to big win over Cortland Maplewood
Willoughby Cornerstone delivered all the smoke to disorient Cortland Maplewood and flew away with a 78-28 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity. For a full recap, click here. Cortland Maplewood took on Lisbon on Feb. 21 at Lisbon David Anderson High School. Click here for a recap.
Worthington Christian defeats Milford Center Fairbanks in lopsided affair
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Worthington Christian did exactly that with a 62-30 win against Milford Center Fairbanks in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 27.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Worthington Christian faced off against West Jefferson. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.