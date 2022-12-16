Amarr Davis

Mansfield Christian's Amarr Davis drives for a layup in front of St. Peter's Antonio Lindsay during the first half of a Mid-Buckeye Conference game Friday at Mansfield Christian.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together.

The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.

