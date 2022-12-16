MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together.
The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
St. Peter’s (1-8, 0-3) led 40-32 at the half and 48-36 after a 3-pointer by senior standout Feree Kent with 6:25 to play in the third. Mansfield Christian (5-1, 2-0) closed the quarter on a 17-5 blitz and forged a 53-53 tie headed to the fourth quarter.
“St. Peter’s played super-hard,” Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner said. “They made a lot of shots in the first half. We played better in the second half and were fortunate to get the win.”
Mansfield Christian opened the fourth quarter on a 13-7 run and took a 66-60 advantage on an Amarr Davis layup with 2:33 remaining. A layup by St. Peter’s Elijah Evege with 2:17 to play cut the MCS lead to 66-62, but the Flames closed on 7-0 spree highlighted by a Davis dunk with 1:34 showing.
Davis capped it with a pair of free throws with 10.9 seconds to play for a career-high 37 points. The junior scored 35 against the Spartans last February.
“We were down big in the second half, but I just told the team to relax and get to the rim,” said Davis, who is closing in on 1,000 career points. “We were able to get some easy shots in the second half.”
Two of the top small-school guards in the area, Davis and Kent put on a show. Davis scored 26 of his 37 points in the second half, while Kent scored 22 points despite spending the final 3:53 of the third quarter on the bench after picking up his fourth foul.
“He is a great player,” Davis said of Kent. “He brings the competition every game no matter who he is playing. He comes ready to play the same as me.”
St. Peter’s also lost senior forward Angelo Gasper to a shoulder injury briefly in the third. Gasper backed Kent with 17 points. Evege added 11 while Tai Pickett had nine.
Griffin Baker had 14 points for the Flames. Brock Rentzel added seven.
St. Peter’s dressed only seven players. Coach Michael Barrett said three players have left the team.
“The heart that these kids show is amazing. I’m so proud of them,” Barrett said. “They are changing our opponents’ view of us. We have been in every game except for one this year and that is because of the heart these kids have.”