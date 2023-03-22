Justice Thompson drives.JPG

Crestview's Justice Thompson drives to the basket against Ontario during a game in January at the O-Rena.

COLUMBUS – Crestview sophomore Justice Thompson led a contingent of seven north central Ohio players selected to the Division III all-state boys basketball squad, which was released on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriter's Association.

The 6-foot-3 Thompson averaged 16 points per game while leading the Cougars to a Firelands Conference championship. He was a third-team choice on the all-star roster.

