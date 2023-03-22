COLUMBUS – Crestview sophomore Justice Thompson led a contingent of seven north central Ohio players selected to the Division III all-state boys basketball squad, which was released on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriter's Association.
The 6-foot-3 Thompson averaged 16 points per game while leading the Cougars to a Firelands Conference championship. He was a third-team choice on the all-star roster.
Special Mention honorees included Wynford's 6-5 junior Sam McMillan (11.4 points per game) and Bucyrus junior Malachi Bayless (19.8 ppg.). Local players on the Honorable Mention squad include Mount Gilead senior Matt Bland (21.5 ppg.), Fredericktown's 6-5senior Kaid Carpenter (13.8 ppg.), Crestview junior Jarek Ringler (11.0 ppg.) and Wynford junior Grant McGuire (13.0 ppg.).
The Division IV team was also released on Wednesday. The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Thursday.
More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point
First Team
Denali Jackson, Martins Ferry, 6-0, sr., 22.7 (points per game); Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, sr., 18.6; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, so., 23.1; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 33.4; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, jr., 21.1; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 18.5; Justin Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-3, sr., 16.7; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, jr., 23.3; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 21.5.
Second Team
J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-1, jr., 16.6; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-7, jr., 19.1; Xzander Ream, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-3, sr., 21.1; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 22.3; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-11, sr., 26.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-9, jr., 17.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, sr., 17.2; Conner Cravaack, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-5, sr., 22.3.
Third Team
Jack Porter, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-11, sr.,15.0; Carter Mallernee, Johnstown Northridge, 6-3, jr., 20.6; Bransyn Copas, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, jr., 17.1; Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, so., 16.0; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, sr., 20.4; James Kosmides, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Caiden Nicol, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, jr., 19.7; Connor Stonebreaker, Versailles, 6-8, sr., 22.3; Navarre Alhassan, Atwater Waterloo, sr., 19.2; Garrett Sprutte, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, jr., 21.5.
Special Mention
Mason Sochor, Bellaire, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Dantae Faiello, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-11, jr., 16.9; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-5, so., 22.1; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trey Booker, Marion Pleasant, 6-0, jr., 19.5; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, sr., 22.4; Theo Falkenhain, Columbus Academy, 5-10, so., 12.8; Nyelle Shaheed, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-5, sr., 15.7; Tucker Liston, Belpre, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-2, jr., 18.3; Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Breon Hicks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Luke Harris, Defiance Tinora, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Luc Borojevich, Swanton, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.2; Walter Plantz, Genoa, 6-7, fr., 13.8; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 16.1; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Tyler Britton, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, sr., 20.5; Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, sr., 18.7; T.J. Crumble, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-7, fr., 15.1; Nathan Borling, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, jr., 18.4; Blake Krznaric, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 15.0; Vincent Berardi, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 14.8; Brayden Richards, Perry, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Peyton Burdys-Rini, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, jr., 18.4; Jaiden Basinger, Brooklyn, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Braylan McClardy, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, jr., 12.1; Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, so., 20.6; DaMonte' DeGraffenried, Canton Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.8; Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Landon Moore, South Range, 6-3, sr., 13.3; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Dylan Rouse, Canton Central Catholic, 6-6, sr., 12.4; Isaiah Jones, Brookfield, 6-5, sr., 16.9; Ashton O’Brien, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Zack Miller, Wooster Triway, 5-8, sr., 18.5; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, sr., 23.0; Cayleb Walters, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, so., 18.3; Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5-11, sr., 22.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Conner Smith, Carlisle, 6-3, sr., 15.4; Conner Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 6-4, so., 13.5; Carter Williams, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-2, sr., 13.9; Mason Winchester, Norwood, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Justin Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Dalon Owensby, Cincinnati James N Gamble Montessori, 5-10, sr., 19.2.
Honorable Mention
Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, soph., 20.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Matteo Fortuna, Brookfield, 6-1, Jr., 18.5; David Moore, Campbell Memorial, jr., 6-4, 17.0; Blake Kahnell, LaBrae, 6-5, sr., 13.0; Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Kodah Allen, Orrville, 6-0, fr., 28.4; Tyler Britton, Pymatuning Valley, 6-5, sr., 20.5; Preston Gedeon, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-7, so., 18.3; Mitch Minor, Malvern, 6-4, jr., 13.9; Asa Geilinger, Barnesville, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Colton Conkle, Coshocton, 5-10, so., 17.4; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Silas Miller, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Jace Madzia, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Matt Bland, Mount Gilead, 6-0, sr., 21.5; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown, 6-5, sr., 13.8; Danny Claypool, Grandview Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Isaac Dillon, Marion Elgin, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Cortez Freeman, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Max Parish, Richwood North Union, 6-4, jr., 16.8; Sam Whitaker, Columbus International, 6-7, sr., 18.0; Jaden Dunn, KIPP Columbus, 5-9, sr., 12.3; MJ Jackson, Columbus Academy, 6-2, so., 11.1; Jonah Lewis, Worthington Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.3; Colton Martin, Centerburg, 6-4, sr., 18.4; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Brandon Roddy, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 11.5; Preston Steele, Columbus Africentric, 6-6, sr., 10.1; Zyuan Huston, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, sr., 8.4; J.D. Thacker, Proctorville Fairland, 6-4, sr., 10.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-1, so., 18.5; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-4, jr., 16.9; Blake Porter, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-9, jr., 16.0; Nalin Robinson, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, jr., 15.8; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, sr., 31.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Carson Osborne, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, so., 10.7; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16.4; Colton Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 11.6; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, so., 14.8; Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.0; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 13.1; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Ethan Foltz, Paulding, 6-4, jr. 11.3; Keaton Lehman, Harrod Allen East, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Dylan Smith, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Colin Meany, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Landon Jatsek, Independence, 6-4, jr., 18.9; Jacob Rehor, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Nate Biggers, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, sr., 13.9; Chance Loomis, Conneaut, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Sean Whitehouse, Wellington, 6-2, sr., 17.5; Jai Walton, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, jr., 13.1; Noah Page, Beachwood, 6-4, sr., 14.5; Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5-10, so., 15.6; Jace Wood, Brookville, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Conner Hawk, New Lebanon Dixie, 6-2, sr., 10.3; Ryan Swegman, Finneytown, 6-1, sr., 17.1; Jakari Parker, Clark Montessori, 6-1, jr., 13.6; Cooper Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Isaac Blankenship, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-2, so., 10.0; Dakota Collom, Lees Creek East Clinton, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Jordan Erisman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, sr., 14.2; Travis Tuttle, Springfield Northeastern, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem, 6-4, so., 14.0.