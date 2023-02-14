Jarek Ringler

Crestview's Jarek Rigler pushes the ball up the floor against Plymouth during the second half of a Firelands Conference game at Crestview.

OLIVESBURG — Crestview’s historic season has begun to bear fruit.

Junior Jarek Ringler and sophomore Justice Thompson were selected to the All-District 6 Coaches Association first team in Division III.

