OLIVESBURG — Crestview’s historic season has begun to bear fruit.
Junior Jarek Ringler and sophomore Justice Thompson were selected to the All-District 6 Coaches Association first team in Division III.
The Cougars are 18-2 overall and a perfect 12-0 in Firelands Conference play with two conference games remaining. The FC title is just the third in program history and first since the 1999-2000 season.
Huron’s Dylan Hohler was selected the District 6 Player of the Year in Division III. Carey's Jamie Young is the Coach of the Year.
The 6-foot-3 Ringler averages 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists a game. Thompson averages 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists a night.
The Crestview duo was joined on the District 6 first team by Wynford’s Sam McMillan. The junior averages 11.4 points and a Northern 10 Athletic Conference-best 11.8 rebounds a game.
Other first-team picks were Oak Harbor’s Ethan Stokes, Carey’s Carter Smiley and Huron’s Luke Rager.
Wynford’s Grant McGuire and Bucyrus’ Malachi Bayless were second-team picks. McGuire averages 13 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, while Bayless ranks third in the N10 in scoring at 18.5 points a game.
Other second-teamers include Western Reserve’s Chris Buchanan, Margaretta’s Judah Keller and Julian Washington and Carey’s Brayden Young and Alexander Putnam.
Crestview’s Owen Barker and Heath Kash and Wynford’s Cainen Allen and West Prenger were honorable-mention picks. Barker averages 10 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, while Kash is good for 12 points a night. Allen averages 12.6 points a game and Prenger averages 12.7 points a night.
Other honorable-mention selections were Edison’s Kayden Bourget, Oak Harbor’s Hayden Craig, Western Reserve’s Grant Bethard and Margaretta’s Gage Bodey.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
