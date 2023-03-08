OLIVESBURG — Crestview’s revival caught the attention of the Northwest District.
John Kurtz was selected the Division III Coach of the Year when the all-district teams were unveiled Wednesday, sharing the award with Ottawa-Glandorf’s Tyson McGlaughlin, Oregon Cardinal Stritch’s Sedron Harris and Spencerville’s Kevin Sensabaugh.
Kurtz led the Cougars to just the third Firelands Conference title in program history and first since the 1999-2000 season. Crestview was 21-3, the most wins in a single-season in history.
Crestview’s Justice Thompson was selected to the first team. The sophomore averaged 16 points and four rebounds a game.
Wynford’s Sam McMillen and Bucyrus’ Malachi Bayless were second-team picks. McMillen averaged 11.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game, while Bayless ranked third in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference in scoring at 18.5 points a game.
Crestview’s Jarek Ringler was a third-team selection after averaging 11 points a game. He was joined on the third team by Wynford’s Grant McGuire, who averaged a team-high 13 points a game.
Area honorable-mention selections included Crestview’s Owen Barker and Heath Kash, Wynford’s Cainen Allen and Weston Prenger and Bucyrus’ Noah Burke.
Emmanuel Christian’s Jerry Easter II and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White shared the Player of the Year award in Division III.
Here’s a look at all of the All-Northwest District selections in Division III, as determined by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
Division III
Players of the Year: Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf.
Coaches of the Year: Tyson McGlaughlin, Ottawa-Glandorf; Sedron Harris, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Kevin Sensabaugh, Spencerville; John Kurtz, Ashland Crestview.
First Team: Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, so., 16.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, jr., 21.1; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, sr., 20.4; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 33.4; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 22.3; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-2, jr., 18.3.
Second Team: Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Breon Hicks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Luke Harris, Defiance Tinora, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Luc Borojevich, Swanton, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.2; Walter Plantz, Genoa, 6-7, fr., 13.8; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 16.1; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-7, jr., 12.9.
Third Team: Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.0; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 13.1; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Ethan Foltz, Paulding, 6-4, jr. 11.3; Keaton Lehman, Harrod Allen East, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Dylan Smith, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, jr., 13.0.
Honorable mention: Ethan Stokes, Oak Harbor; Trent Rollins, Rockford Parkway; Caiden Berry, Rockford Parkway; Kam Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview; Heath Kash, Ashland Crestview; Parker Beilharz, Van Buren; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Brayden Young, Carey; Alexander Putnam, Carey; Luke Rager, Huron; Kayden Bourget, Milan Edison; Grant Bethard, Collins Western Reserve; Aaron Klima, Hicksville; Nolan Risner, Delta; Landen Kruse, Liberty Center; Gavin Geahlen, Liberty Center; Cole Mitchey, Swanton; Carson Clum, Harrod Allen East; Marek Donaldson, Bluffton; Wade Ginther, Bluffton; Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove; Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta; Luke Schwieterman, Coldwater; Evan Harlamert, Coldwater; Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater; Nate Miles, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Bryce Gillen, Delta; Judah Keller, Castalia Margaretta; Cainen Allen, Bucyrus Wynford; Weston Prenger, Bucyrus Wynford; Noah Burke, Bucyrus.