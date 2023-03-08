John Kurtz

Crestview's John Kurtz watches the action during a game at Lucas early this year. Kurtz was selected the All-Northwest District Coach of the Year in Division III

OLIVESBURG — Crestview’s revival caught the attention of the Northwest District.

John Kurtz was selected the Division III Coach of the Year when the all-district teams were unveiled Wednesday, sharing the award with Ottawa-Glandorf’s Tyson McGlaughlin, Oregon Cardinal Stritch’s Sedron Harris and Spencerville’s Kevin Sensabaugh.

