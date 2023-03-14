Jarek Ringler

Crestview's Jarek Ringler drives against Huron's Jake Lagando during the second half of a Division III district semifinal game at Norwalk High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

OLIVESBURG — John Kurtz and his Crestview Cougars were rewarded for their record-setting season.

Kurtz was chosen the Firelands Conference Coach of the Year and Justice Thompson and Jarek Ringler were selected to the All-Firelands Conference first team.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.