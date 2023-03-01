WILLARD — David Sheldon has a pair of big guns in his arsenal and Colonel Crawford’s veteran coach emptied the chamber Tuesday night.
Braxton Baker and Jacob Maddy combined for 51 points as the top-seeded Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 64-51 win over No. 7 Norwalk St. Paul in the early game of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.
Colonel Crawford (17-7) will play second-seeded Lucas for a district title at 6 p.m. Friday in Willard. The Cubs dispatched Monroeville 49-37 in Tuesday’s nightcap.
The Eagles took a precarious 43-39 lead to the fourth before Baker and Maddy sprang into action. The dynamic duo scored 18 of Colonel Crawford’s 21 points in the period.
“I thought Jake did a good job. At halftime I said, ‘You’ve got to be more aggressive,’ ” Sheldon said. “Jake is leading our team in assists because he get so many double-teams and he finds the open guy.
“Our guys were very efficient offensively. We wait until we get the shot we want and that’s a credit to everyone.”
A 6-foot-4 swingman, Baker got the ball rolling in the fourth quarter when he drained his fourth and final 3-pointer for a 46-39 advantage less than a half-minute into the period. The Flyers (11-14) answered with a trey by Evan Wangler to make it 46-42, but the Eagles responded with a 7-2 run and opened a 53-44 lead when Baker connected on a pair of technical free throws with 3:24 to play.
St. Paul refused to go quietly, however, and cut Colonel Crawford’s lead to 53-49 when Michael Kirk hit three free throws with 2:29 to play after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. The Eagles outscored the Flyers 11-2 the rest of the way, highlighted by a Maddy dunk with 39 seconds remaining to make it 62-51.
“We told our guys we had to be tougher,” St. Paul coach Steve Minor said. “Usually when teams get physical with us we wilt, but that didn’t happen the whole game.
“We were able to stay within striking distance. They’re not the No. 1 seed by accident and to stay with them, I was very proud.”
St. Paul led 11-10 after the first quarter, but Colonel Crawford forged a 27-25 halftime lead. The Eagles extended the advantage in the third, outscoring the Flyers 16-14.
Baker led the way for the Eagles with 28 points. Maddy had 23.
Korey Frazee topped the Flyers with 12 points. Wangler and Ian Deeter each had nine, while Brock Tice added eight.