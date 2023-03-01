Jacob Maddy

Colonel Crawford's Jacob Maddy drives against St. Paul's Nolan McCall during the first half of Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal game at Willard's Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — David Sheldon has a pair of big guns in his arsenal and Colonel Crawford’s veteran coach emptied the chamber Tuesday night.

Braxton Baker and Jacob Maddy combined for 51 points as the top-seeded Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 64-51 win over No. 7 Norwalk St. Paul in the early game of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

Top-seeded Colonel Crawford beat No. 7 Norwalk St. Paul 64-51 in a Division IV district semifinal game Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

