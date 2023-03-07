Braxton Baker

Colonel Crawford's Braxton Baker drives to the basket during the first half of Tuesday's Division IV regional semifinal game against Dalton at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

CANTON — Dalton’s role players were clutch in crunch time.

Jack Steiner scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs held on for a 51-46 win over Colonel Crawford in a Division IV regional semifinal game Tuesday at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.

Dalton beat Colonel Crawford 51-46 in a Division IV regional semifinal game Tuesday at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

