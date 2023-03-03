Lexington point guard Alex Depperschmidt drives down the court in a sectional title game against Willard. The senior hit a game-winning basket against Shelby on Thursday night in the district semifinals. (Richland Source file photo)
ASHLAND -- Scott Hamilton likely didn't sleep too well Thursday night.
The thrills still churning from a come-from-behind overtime win against Shelby in a Division II district semifinal game would have been enough all on their own to keep the veteran Lexington basketball coach up late.
But the notion of prepping to take on the highest-scoring team in the state less than 48 hours later likely generated even more insomnia for the winningest boys basketball coach in the school's storied history.
Sleep or not, the district title game is set.
Lexington (20-4) takes on Sandusky (23-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ashland High School with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 at Bowling Green State University. The game promises a stark contrast in styles.
The Minutemen, the taller of the two teams, can run when they choose. But Lex prefers a slower pace, focused on their halfcourt offense, working the ball inside to its big men.
Green had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists against Mansfield Senior as the Blue Streaks put up 69 shots. Sandusky had four players in double figures and scored 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Hamilton knows it doesn't get easier the deeper his team advances in the tournament. Survival is key. There are no points awarded for style at this stage.
Lexington won a sectional title despite giving up 32 points to Willard junior Max Dawson. The Minutemen overcame Shelby despite allowing junior Alex Bruskotter to score 37.
"Bruskotter's a tough match up," Hamilton said after the game. "There's no question about it.
"We see Dawson in our first game and then we see Bruskotter in our second game and now we got (Green) in the district final.
"I mean, when are we gonna get something easy?" he said with a laugh.
"We're excited to be playing for a district championship again. It's one of the things that is our goal every year, to make it back to district. Right now we're just surviving and moving on," Hamilton said.
That survival was far from assured against Shelby, which led 51-40 late in the third quarter.
The Minutemen needed 24 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then a literal last-second basket by senior guard Alex Depperschmidt to seal the deal.
Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 22 points and three assists. Senior center Baden Forup had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Elijah Hudson had 16 points and four rebounds. Senior Hudson Moore had 13 points and nine boards.
Hamilton said the rally was completed by convincing his players to focus on one possession at a time.
"We made a couple of mistakes, made a couple of silly fouls there when we were in good position. We told the guys, 'next play, you got to move on, all right? We learned from it and have got to move on.'
"We're trying. The crazy thing is, I told the guys tonight, we're still learning. We really haven't put our best game together. We're still making some bad decisions, taking bad shots and making poor mistakes.
"But we're learning and we're surviving and moving on. That's what it's all about in the tournament," Hamilton said.
Hamilton, who led his team to the Final Four in 2018, hopes a schedule that included Ohio Cardinal Conference teams like Mansfield Senior and non-league games against teams like Ottawa-Glandorf, St. Marys and Shelby has helped prepare Lex for Saturday.
"I think some of the games that we've played during the season have really kind of put us in this situation. I've got a good group of guys that are used to tight situations," Hamilton said.
"Our conference is tight. Even in a couple of losses, we had possessions right at the end that could have made a difference in the last couple of minutes.
"We've been battle tested and it's what we do. I think it helps us going on down the wire. And even being down at halftime (against Shelby), we told the guys we've been down at halftime before and we've battled back," Hamilton said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"