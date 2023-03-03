Alex Depperschmidt

Lexington point guard Alex Depperschmidt drives down the court in a sectional title game against Willard. The senior hit a game-winning basket against Shelby on Thursday night in the district semifinals. (Richland Source file photo)

ASHLAND -- Scott Hamilton likely didn't sleep too well Thursday night.

The thrills still churning from a come-from-behind overtime win against Shelby in a Division II district semifinal game would have been enough all on their own to keep the veteran Lexington basketball coach up late.

Lexington defeated Shelby in a Division II basketball district semifinal Thursday night at Ashland High School in overtime. The Whippets had a chance to win, but Lexington freshman Joe Caudill rebounded a missed shot and passed it up the court to senior Alex Depperschmidt, who made the game-winning layup just before the buzzer. Here is the winning play -- and the celebratory aftermath.

