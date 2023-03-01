Logan Toms

Lucas junior forward Logan Toms brings the ball up the floor against Monroeville during Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal game at Willard.

LUCAS — The Cubs swept the Mid-Buckeye Conference awards.

Lucas junior Logan Toms was selected the MBC Player of the Year and Taylor Iceman was tabbed the Coach of the Year when the All-MBC boys team was unveiled recently.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.