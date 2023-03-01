LUCAS — The Cubs swept the Mid-Buckeye Conference awards.
Lucas junior Logan Toms was selected the MBC Player of the Year and Taylor Iceman was tabbed the Coach of the Year when the All-MBC boys team was unveiled recently.
Toms, who averaged 16 points and six rebounds a game, was the conference’s Player of the Year for a second straight season. He won the award outright this year after sharing it with Mansfield Christian’s Amarr Davis last year.
Davis, who scored his 1,000th point this year, joined Toms on the first team. The MCS junior guard averaged 21.4 points 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game.
Lucas’ Corbin Toms, St. Peter’s Feree Kent, Crestline’s Isaiah Perry and Loudonville’s Isaac Gessner also earned spots on the MBC first team. They were joined by Kidron Central Christian’s Thatcher Rohrer.
A senior and Logan Toms’ older brother, Corbin Toms averaged 13 points a game. Kent was good for 22.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, while Perry averaged 15 points a night.
Lucas’ Aidan Culler and Andrew Smollen headline the All-MBC second team. They were joined by Mansfield Christian’s Griffin Baker and Davis Wushinske, Loudonville’s Zach Frankford and Crestline’s Trevor Shade and Jake Bruce.
Honorable-mention selections were Lucas’ Zach Diehl, Mansfield Christian’s Brock Rentzel, Loudonville’s Dilan Wade and Kidron Central Christian’s Lyle Endsley and Drew Badertscher.
Lucas won its fifth consecutive MBC title, going 10-0 in MBC play and 18-4 overall in the regular season. The Cubs are a combined 137-59 in eight seasons under Iceman.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
