Colonel Crawford's Braxton Baker drives against Lucas' Logan Toms during the first half of Friday's Division IV district championship game at Willard's Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — This time around, Colonel Crawford forward Jacob Maddy had plenty of help.

Four Eagles scored in double figures as top-seeded Crawford pulled away in the second half for a 59-49 win over second-seeded Lucas in the Division IV district championship game at Willard’s Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

