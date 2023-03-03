WILLARD — This time around, Colonel Crawford forward Jacob Maddy had plenty of help.
Four Eagles scored in double figures as top-seeded Crawford pulled away in the second half for a 59-49 win over second-seeded Lucas in the Division IV district championship game at Willard’s Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.
The Eagles (18-7) won their second straight district title after reaching the Division III Elite Eight last year and will play Dalton at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. Dalton upset Warren JFK 71-58 in Friday’s Struthers district final.
Colonel Crawford beat Lucas 60-57 in mid-January thanks largely to Maddy. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 27 points in the first meeting. Maddy had 13 points in Friday’s rematch, while fellow senior Braxton Baker dropped a game-high 22.
“We watched a lot of film and it helped playing them the first time,” said Baker, who had 13 points in the January meeting. “I was a little bit more aggressive tonight. I re-watched the first game and really watched how they guarded me.
“Everyone has bought into their roles and did a great job tonight.”
The Eagles trailed 12-7 after the first quarter and 15-7 after Lucas’ Andrew Smollen drained a 3-pointer early in the second. Colonel Crawford outscored the Cubs 14-5 the rest of the quarter and took a 21-20 halftime lead.
An Aidan Culler layup in the opening minute of the third period gave the Cubs a 22-21 lead. The Eagles answered with a game-changing 9-0 run capped by a Baker 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the quarter for a 33-24 Colonel Crawford advantage.
“We got on a great run. We got some stops and converted on the other end,” Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon said. “We got a lead and we were able to hold onto it.”
The Eagles took a 35-27 advantage to the fourth quarter. Corbin Toms split two free throws with 5:00 showing on the fourth-quarter clock to cut Colonel Crawford’s lead to 37-32.
But a Maddy offensive rebound and putback with 4:36 left sparked a decisive 13-4 run by the Eagles. A pair of Baker free throws capped the spurt, giving Colonel Crawford a 50-36 lead with 2:01 remaining.
Gabe Thew and Derek Horsley each scored 10 points, giving the Eagles four double-digit scorers. Ethan Holt added four.
“The first time, Maddy put a show on. This time we had more balance,” Sheldon said. “This is the epitome of Colonel Crawford basketball. Each person buys into a role.”
Logan Toms led the Cubs with 14 hard-earned points. Smollen had 13, while Corbin Toms added nine and Culler had eight. Zach Diehl rounded out the scoring for Lucas with five.
“They made a run in the third quarter and really couldn’t do much after that,” Lucas coach Taylor Iceman said. “They made the big shots. Every questionable call went their way and the ball kind of bounced their way.
“We did a good job on Maddy, but to do that, with our size and our make-up, you’re going to have to leave some guys open.”
The loss brought an end to the careers of seven Lucas seniors.
“They’ve given us a lot,” an emotional Iceman said. “I don’t coach for the wins and accolades. You coach for the relationships you have with these guys.
"It’s going to be rough, going to practice and not having these guys around. They’ve been a part of it for a long time.”