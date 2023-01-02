This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2.
Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
The Wildcats took a 27-22 lead over the Cubs heading to the intermission locker room.
Lucas broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-39 lead over Minster.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cubs and the Wildcats locked in a 57-57 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as Lucas added to its advantage with a 12-3 margin in the closing period.
