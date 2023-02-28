Northmor sprints past Delaware Christian Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Northmor prevailed over Delaware Christian 61-44 on Feb. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Northmor thundered in front of Delaware Christian 25-9 to begin the second quarter.The Eagles trimmed the margin to make it 40-28 at the intermission.Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.There was no room for doubt as the Golden Knights added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.Recently on Feb. 17, Northmor squared off with Mansfield Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northmor High School Delaware Christian School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman