GALION -- Lexington enjoyed one of its best offensive outings of the season to throttle Galion 94-79 in a non-conference boys basketball road win.
The Minutemen rode senior forward Hudson Moore's career night of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Center Baden Forup contributed 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Elijah Hudson added 15 points and Gavin Husty 13.
Galion's Elijah Chafin pumped in 28 points and Cooper Kent chipped in 21. Jackson Hart and Steven Glew netted 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Lex edged in front 20-19 at the end of the first quarter and opened a 44-38 halftime gap. Coach Scott Hamilton's team forged a 74-59 lead heading to the final period. The Minutemen made 38-of-71 field goals for 54 percent and enjoyed a whopping 43-27 bulge on the boards.
The Tigers stayed in the game by canning 8-of-15 treys and 21-of-26 free throws.
Lexington is now 15-3 overall and will host Mount Vernon on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference encounter.
Galion slips to 6-12 overall and will play at Ontario on Thursday night.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.