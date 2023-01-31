Lexington 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured here is the 2022-23 Lexington boys basketball team.

 C E ALGUIRE

GALION -- Lexington enjoyed one of its best offensive outings of the season to throttle Galion 94-79 in a non-conference boys basketball road win.

The Minutemen rode senior forward Hudson Moore's career night of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Center Baden Forup contributed 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Elijah Hudson added 15 points and Gavin Husty 13.

