Hiland casts spell on Caldwell Feb 28, 2023

Hiland found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Caldwell 53-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.

Caldwell started on steady ground by forging a 14-5 lead over Hiland at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins took a 26-21 lead over the Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Caldwell with a 37-36 lead over Hiland heading into the third quarter.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Hawks won the session and the game with a 17-9 performance.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Hiland faced off against Newcomerstown.