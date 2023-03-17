Crestview pockets narrow victory over Hiland Mar 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crestview could finally catch its breath after a close call against Hiland in a 69-63 victory in Ohio boys basketball on March 17.Hiland authored a promising start, taking a 17-16 advantage over Crestview at the end of the first quarter.The Hawks took a 28-27 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 53-35 lead over Hiland.The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.In recent action on March 10, Hiland faced off against Northside Christian.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crestview High School Hiland High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending OSHP: Shelby motorcycle rider killed in Wednesday evening crash Plymouth man killed in head-on collision on U.S. 42 in Ashland County Pairings set for Ohio high school boys basketball state tournament Local authorities seek man with Cleveland ties in rape, drug cases Mansfield Police seek public's help to ID killer in shooting at M&S Drive-Thru ODOT: SR 39 in Mansfield reduced to 1 lane of traffic starting March 20 Weeks later, few clues of missing Timothy Metcalf Michael J. Smith Galion supt. announces resignation to take Loudonville post Kokosing Construction awarded $6.99 million contract to resurface Mansfield streets