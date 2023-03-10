Close Encounter: Hiland nips Northside Christian Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiland posted a narrow 52-50 win over Northside Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 10.Northside Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-6 advantage over Hiland as the first quarter ended.The Lions proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-11 advantage over the Hawks at the half.Northside Christian had a 37-24 edge on Hiland at the beginning of the final quarter.The final quarter was decisive for the Hawks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-50 scoring margin.In recent action on March 3, Hiland faced off against River.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hiland High School Northside Christian School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trade Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Mansfield Police seek public's help to ID killer in shooting at M&S Drive-Thru Ontario planning commission approves Culver’s restaurant proposal Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game