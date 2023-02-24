Crestview 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Crestview boys basketball team photo.

Crestview stops Genoa Area in snug affair

Crestview fans held their breath in an uneasy 58-53 victory over Genoa Area in Ohio boys basketball action on Friday night.

