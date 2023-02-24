Crestview stops Genoa Area in snug affair
Crestview fans held their breath in an uneasy 58-53 victory over Genoa Area in Ohio boys basketball action on Friday night.
But it was worth the angst. The second-seeded Cougars claimed a Division III boys basketball sectional championship.
Crestview improved to 21-2 with this victory.
Coach John Kurtz's team has advanced to the Norwalk District tournament and will challenge third-seeded Huron (16-6) at 6 p.m.
The Tigers pounded Northwood 61-37 on Friday night.
Not for the faint of heart: Elyria Open Door Christian topples Ashland Mapleton 65-56
Elyria Open Door Christian fans held their breath in an uneasy 65-56 victory over Ashland Mapleton in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 24.
Storm warning: Shelby rains down on Ontario 70-48
Ontario got no credit and no consideration from Shelby, which slammed the door 70-48 on Feb. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Shelby moved in front of Ontario 26-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Whippets' offense struck in front for a 37-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Ontario showed some mettle by fighting back to a 52-41 count in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Whippets outscored the Warriors 18-7 in the fourth quarter.
Lexington escapes Willard in thin win
Lexington walked the high-wire before edging Willard 58-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The Minutemen claimed a Division II boys sectional title and will challenge Shelby in next week's district tournament.
Mansfield Sr. edges Bellevue in tough test 64-59
Mansfield could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bellevue in a 64-59 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
Zoom: Lucas leaves New London in its wake 59-28
Lucas' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing New London 59-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Arlington outlasts Old Fort to earn OT victory 58-47
Arlington topped Old Fort in a 58-47 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Caledonia River Valley sprints past Columbus Linden-Mckinley 74-62
Caledonia River Valley dumped Columbus Linden-Mckinley 74-62 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Findlay gives Whitehouse Anthony Wayne the business 58-34
Findlay left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58-34 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 24.
Findlay Liberty-Benton collects skin-tight win against Carey 38-37
A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Carey 38-37 at Carey High on Feb. 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit overcomes Tiffin Columbian's lead to earn win 77-47
Never count out a determined team, as Toledo St. John's Jesuit showed while coming back against Tiffin Columbian for the 77-47 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
Vanlue rains down on Tiffin Calvert 50-37
Vanlue notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tiffin Calvert 50-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
Vanlue drew first blood by forging a 10-9 margin over Tiffin Calvert after the first quarter.
The Wildcats' shooting darted in front for a 20-13 lead over the Senecas at halftime.
Vanlue jumped to a 38-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Senecas outpointed the Wildcats 17-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Hiland routs Monroe Central
Hiland lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 24 to propel past Monroe Central for a 73-30 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24
The first quarter gave Hiland a 20-9 lead over Monroe Central.
The Hawks registered a 42-13 advantage at half over the Seminoles.
Hiland steamrolled to a 60-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.
