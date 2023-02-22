Ontario earns stressful win over Clear Fork
Ontario edged Clear Fork 62-59 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The Colts finished their season with a 6-17 record.
The Warriors improved to 13-10 and will play second-seeded Shelby on Friday at 6 p.m. at Madison High School.
Northwood thwarts Bucyrus' quest
Northwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bucyrus 66-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Northwood a 14-8 lead over Bucyrus.
The Rangers registered a 35-14 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Bucyrus inched back to a 46-32 deficit.
The Rangers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-15 points differential.
The Redmen finished the season with a 6-17 record.
Toledo Bowsher overcomes Ashland
Toledo Bowsher knocked off Ashland 60-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The Arrows concluded their season at 6-17.
Fredericktown dances past Liberty Union
Fredericktown called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-42 defeat of Liberty Union in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 22.
Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Fredericktown at the end of the first quarter.
The Freddies kept a 24-22 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.
Fredericktown moved to a 41-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Freddies put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 13-10 in the last stanza.
Flexing muscle: Harvest Prep tightens grip on East Knox
Harvest Prep showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering East Knox 91-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.
Centerburg finds its footing in sprinting past Tree of Life Christian
Tree of Life Christian got no credit and no consideration from Centerburg, which slammed the door 54-34 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 22.
