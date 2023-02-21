Springfield delivers tough defeat to Madison Comprehensive
Springfield showed its poise to outlast a game Madison Comprehensive squad for a 59-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 21.
Madison Comprehensive started on steady ground by forging a 15-0 lead over Springfield at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams took a 25-23 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Springfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-39 lead over Madison Comprehensive.
The Blue Devils held on with an 18-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Madison Comprehensive faced off against Marion Harding. Click here for a recap.
Bristol rides the rough off Loudonville
Bristol pushed past Loudonville for a 61-46 win on Feb. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Eastmoor mauls Highland in strong effort
Eastmoor handled Highland 78-44 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Eastmoor faced off against Mansfield . For results, click here. Highland took on Utica on Feb. 11 at Highland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Genoa Area on top of Wynford
Genoa Area derailed Wynford's hopes after a 54-47 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 21.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Wynford faced off against Old Fort. For results, click here.
Over and out: Hiland punches through Newcomerstown
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Hiland's performance in a 54-8 destruction of Newcomerstown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 21.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Hiland faced off against West Holmes. For a full recap, click here.
Western Reserve gets out of the gate fast to top Oak Harbor
Western Reserve grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 49-43 win against Oak Harbor in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Recently on Feb. 11, Western Reserve squared off with Wellington in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
