Madison 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

This is the 2022-23 Madison boys basketball team.

Springfield delivers tough defeat to Madison Comprehensive

Springfield showed its poise to outlast a game Madison Comprehensive squad for a 59-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 21.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.