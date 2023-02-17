Mansfield spoils Lexington's hopes in extra session
No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Mansfield to overcome Lexington 54-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Lexington and Mansfield faced off on March 3, 2022 at Lexington High School.
Recently on Feb. 11, Mansfield squared off with Trotwood-Madison in a basketball game.
Northmor handles stress test to best Mansfield Christian
Northmor poked just enough holes in Mansfield Christian's defense to garner a taut, 63-60 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 17.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Mansfield Christian faced off against Lake Center Christian. Northmor took on Crestline on Feb. 13 at Northmor High School.
Highland takes a toll on Clear Fork
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Highland still prevailed 50-40 against Clear Fork in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 17.
Highland drew first blood by forging an 8-4 margin over Clear Fork after the first quarter.
The Fighting Scots registered a 17-11 advantage at halftime over the Colts.
Clear Fork showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-26 count in the third quarter.
The Fighting Scots' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-14 points differential.
The last time Highland and Clear Fork played in a 61-53 game on Jan. 14, 2022.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Highland faced off against Utica. Clear Fork took on Shelby on Feb. 10 at Shelby High School.
Blowout: River Valley delivers statement win over Galion
River Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galion 66-44 at Galion High on Feb. 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 13, Galion faced off against Pleasant. River Valley took on Highland on Feb. 10 at Highland High School.
Too much punch: Cardington-Lincoln knocks out Tree of Life Christian
Saddled up and ready to go, Cardington-Lincoln spurred past Tree of Life Christian 45-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.
Last season, Tree of Life Christian and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Feb. 11, 2022 at Tree of Life Christian School last season.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against East Knox. Tree of Life Christian took on Mansfield Christian on Feb. 4 at Tree of Life Christian School.
Maysville dominates early, rolls past West Holmes
Maysville's fast beginning disarmed West Holmes, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 74-53 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.
Last season, West Holmes and Maysville squared off with Feb. 24, 2021 at West Holmes High School last season.
