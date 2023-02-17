Boys Basketball Roundup art 2

Mansfield spoils Lexington's hopes in extra session

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Mansfield to overcome Lexington 54-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.