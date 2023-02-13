Danville trips Ridgewood in tenacious tussle
Danville surfed the tension to ride to a 50-43 win over Ridgewood in Ohio boys basketball action on February 13.
Danville trips Ridgewood in tenacious tussle
Danville surfed the tension to ride to a 50-43 win over Ridgewood in Ohio boys basketball action on February 13.
In recent action on January 31, Ridgewood faced off against Hiland . Click here for a recap. Danville took on East Knox on February 3 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
Northmor overwhelms Crestline
Northmor left no doubt on Monday, controlling Crestline from start to finish for a 59-33 victory on February 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Last season, Northmor and Crestline squared off with February 2, 2022 at Crestline High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on February 7, Northmor squared off with Pleasant in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Lucas overcomes Mt. Gilead
Lucas dumped Mt. Gilead 63-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 13.
Recently on February 3, Mt Gilead squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Pleasant designs winning blueprint against Galion
Pleasant put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Galion in a 71-58 decision in Ohio boys basketball on February 13.
The last time Pleasant and Galion played in a 69-50 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Pleasant faced off against Northmor . Click here for a recap. Galion took on Lexington on January 31 at Galion High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.