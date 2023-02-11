Madison Comprehensive earns narrow win over Marion Harding
Madison Comprehensive could finally catch its breath after a close call against Marion Harding in a 36-35 Ohio boys basketball victory on February 11.
The last time Madison Comprehensive and Marion Harding played in a 59-49 game on February 20, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 30, Marion Harding faced off against Galion. For more, click here.
Exhausting effort: Mansfield finally prevails over Trotwood-Madison
Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when Mansfield reached extra time to nip Trotwood-Madison 59-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on January 27, Mansfield faced off against Lexington. For more, click here.
Lake Center Christian trips Mansfield Christian in tenacious tussle
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Lake Center Christian chalked up in tripping Mansfield Christian 48-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.
The last time Lake Center Christian and Mansfield Christian played in a 80-62 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on February 4, Mansfield Christian squared off with Tree of Life Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Utica thwarts Highland's quest
Utica had its hands full but finally brushed off Highland 71-61 on February 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Utica as the first quarter ended.
The Redskins' offense jumped in front for a 36-29 lead over the Fighting Scots at the half.
Utica jumped to a 51-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redskins' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-19 points differential.
Recently on February 1, Highland squared off with Shelby in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Cardington-Lincoln on top of East Knox
Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top East Knox 52-45 in Ohio boys basketball on February 11.
The last time East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 41-26 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Mt Gilead . Click here for a recap. East Knox took on Danville on February 3 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
Old Fort mows down Wynford
Old Fort recorded a big victory over Wynford 68-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 31, Wynford squared off with Northmor in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Hiland outlasts Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Riding a wave of production, Hiland surfed over Tuscarawas Central Catholic 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The last time Hiland and Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 61-56 game on February 25, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on February 3, Hiland squared off with Indian Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
No pain, no gain: Western Reserve overcomes Wellington
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Western Reserve will take its 58-45 victory over Wellington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.