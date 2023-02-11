Boys Basketball Roundup art 4

Madison Comprehensive earns narrow win over Marion Harding

Madison Comprehensive could finally catch its breath after a close call against Marion Harding in a 36-35 Ohio boys basketball victory on February 11.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.