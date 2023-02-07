Hiland overpowers Claymont in thorough fashion
Hiland controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-41 win against Claymont in Ohio boys basketball action on February 7.
The last time Hiland and Claymont played in a 53-48 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 31, Hiland faced off against Ridgewood. For more, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Centerburg on top of North Union
Centerburg edged North Union 49-48 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 7.
The start wasn't the problem for North Union, as it began with a 14-12 edge over Centerburg through the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats took a 28-26 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.
Centerburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-38 lead over North Union.
The Wildcats closed the lead with a 10-3 margin in the final quarter.
The last time North Union and Centerburg played in a 60-45 game on February 27, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on January 31, Centerburg squared off with Pleasant in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Academy overcomes Fredericktown
Columbus Academy handed Fredericktown a tough 54-35 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The last time Columbus Academy and Fredericktown played in a 54-47 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 31, Fredericktown squared off with Elgin in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Blowout: Mansfield delivers statement win over Eastmoor
Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Eastmoor for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 7.
Recently on January 27, Mansfield squared off with Lexington in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Pleasant designs winning blueprint against Northmor
Pleasant collected a solid win over Northmor in a 72-53 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 2, Pleasant faced off against Clear Fork . For a full recap, click here. Northmor took on Wynford on January 31 at Northmor High School. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.