Brayden Fogle full length

Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle slams home a dunk in the second quarter against Willard on Friday night.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle took the ball -- and the game-- into his own hands Friday night.

Literally.

Download PDF Lexington-Willard box score

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"