MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle took the ball -- and the game-- into his own hands Friday night.
Literally.
First, the 6-foot-4 forward stole a Willard inbounds pass, raced down the court and slammed a one-handed dunk with 22 seconds remaining to break a 54-54 deadlock.
After the Flashes tied it again at 56 just 11 ticks later, Fogle nailed two free throws with six seconds left to hand the Minutemen a 58-56 win in a Division II sectional title game at Madison Middle School.
The win advances No. 3-seeded Lexington (19-4) to a district semifinal game Thursday against No. 2-seeded Shelby (20-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Ashland High School.
The Whippets knocked off Ontario, 70-48, in the first game Friday evening at Madison.
(Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle steals a Willard inbounds pass and flushes a dunk to break a 54-54 tie with 22 seconds left Friday night).
Willard (15-9) came into the game on a roll, winners of seven straight and nine of its last 10. The Flashes, who trailed most of the night, made Lexington's life miserable in the final quarter.
The Minutemen led 52-45 on a basket by 6-7 senior center Baden Forup with 6:17 to play. That was the last field goal Lexington scored until Fogle flushed the dunk nearly six minutes later.
The Minutemen went 10 straight possessions without a basket, scoring just two points on free throws by Forup with 1:11 left. Those foul shots came after Willard had taken a 54-52 lead on a triple by sophomore Jackson Beamer.
Photos from Lexington's 58-56 win over Willard on Friday night in a Division II sectional title game at Madison Middle School.
Veteran Lexington coach Scott Hamilton blamed poor shot selection down the stretch.
"The reason (Willard's) 1-3-1 (zone) defense was working is because we kept taking poor shots. We kept telling the guys we got to get it inside. They were in foul trouble. We wanted to play power basketball at that point," Hamilton said.
"We knew that we had the advantage the entire game inside. We didn't specify who we wanted it to go to, because in our motion (offense) we move and we pass and we cut. I said I wanted shots inside of the paint. We're looking for layups, let's consistently go that way.
"We were open, but we just weren't knocking those shots down. We would put the ball on the floor a little bit and take a drive and we just weren't hitting those shots.
"We're lucky. That's a well-coached Willard team. Very good athletes. Very high IQ on that basketball squad. We're lucky to get out of here with the win the way we've finished up the fourth quarter," Hamilton said.
Willard coach Joe Bedingfield said his Flashes mixed up their defensive looks during the game, especially in the fourth quarter.
"I think we kind of made a run at them and maybe they were trying not to be as aggressive. They missed some shots from the outside, which was kind of what we were giving up.
"We were able to get some rebounds, so that helped a little bit, but specifically I think just mixing and matching our defenses and making them take shots from the outside," he said.
Fogle led Lexington with 15 points, while pulling down six rebounds and adding four assists. Though still a freshman, Hamilton said Fogle has a great deal of experience, largely through AAU tournaments.
"He's played in plenty of big moments. There's no doubt about it. He's got no lack of confidence. It's just whether he is used to making the right decisions with the guys that he's got on the floor," Hamilton said.
"He's played a lot of basketball. He knows that. But once again, having better athletes on the floor has been a plus for us this year. He's definitely come up with some big plays at key moments for us this year."
The Minutemen, who led 31-22 at halftime, were outscored in the second half, 34-27. A contributing factor was a poor night at the foul line where Lexington made just 8-of-17 attempts.
"If I told you how much time we spent on the foul line during the first 22 games, you wouldn't believe me at this point," Hamilton said with a laugh. "But that's part of the game. We've just got to make sure that we're stepping up with confidence and we're knocking them down. We'll keep working on them like we have all season long."
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Forup finished with 14 points, making 6-of-7 shots. He also pulled down 12 rebounds. Junior Elijah Hudson had 14 points and senior Hudson Moore added 10.
Junior Max Dawson, who scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season, led Willard with 32 points. The 6-3 guard connected on just 3-of-12 field goals in the first half, but made 8-of-13 shots in the second. Junior Cam Robinson added 17 for the Flashes.
Lexington hit 42 percent from the field (24-of-57), including 2-of-14 treys. Willard connected on 37 percent from the floor (19-of-51), including 4-of-18 triples.
The smaller Flashes had a 38-36 rebounding edge, led by 11 from the 6-1 Robinson.
Lexington committed six turnovers, compared to 12 for Willard.
