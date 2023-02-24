Alex Bruskotter

Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter scores inside during the first quarter on Friday night against Ontario.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Shelby junior Alex Bruskotter never imagined scoring 1,000 points on the high school basketball court. Even as a youngster, his dream was a team goal.

"I'd always went to the state tournament when I was young with my dad and friends, so I kind of just wanted to go to state, to be honest. That was my only goal," the 6-foot-7 All-Ohioan said. "1,000 points really wasn't my goal going into high school, but it's pretty cool to have."

