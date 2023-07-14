1973 Shelby Whippet Football Team

Coach Bill Varble's (end of second row) first season as Head Coach in 1973.

Photograph from The History of Shelby Football 1894-1985 by Fred Eichinger.

SHELBY -- Erik Will was a kindergarten student at Auburn Elementary when he first saw Bill Varble, the Shelby High School football coach.

It made an impression.

William E. "Bill" Varble
1984 Shelby Whippet Football Team

Coach Bill Varble's team photo ahead of the 1984 season, where the Whippets claimed the NOL title.

Photograph from The History of Shelby Football 1894-1985 by Fred Eichinger.
Shelby's Bill Varble

Photograph from The History of Shelby Football 1894-1985 by Fred Eichinger.

