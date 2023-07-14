SHELBY -- Erik Will was a kindergarten student at Auburn Elementary when he first saw Bill Varble, the Shelby High School football coach.
It made an impression.
“During the fall of 1984, I remember seeing Varble walking up and down the halls of Auburn. I remember thinking, ‘Oh man! That’s Coach Varble’,” said Will, who later followed in the iconic coach's footsteps along the Whippets' sideline.
Varble, longtime Shelby City Schools educator and coach, died July 5 at age 92.
Varble moved to Shelby with his wife, Bette, in 1954 after graduating from Wittenberg University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and science.
Teaching at both the junior and senior high for more than 31 years, he also coached three sports, baseball, track and football, throughout his career. For a decade, Varble coached football and track during the same school year.
Varble is an icon when it comes to the history of Shelby football. An assistant coach from 1954 to 1972, he succeeded Coach Bill Wilkins going into the 1973 season.
“Shelby football is special,” Will said. “Growing up, I heard my family members have so many positive things to say about him (Varble).”
Claiming four Northern Ohio League titles and an overall record of 90-29-1, Varble served as head coach of the Whippets from 1973 to 1984.
He was part of 19 additional league championships when combining baseball and track, for a grand total of 23 Northern Ohio League titles.
Not to be any less valued than league titles, Varble played a vital role in passing the school’s first athletic levy. The particular levy was responsible for construction of new tennis courts, a new baseball diamond and an all-weather track.
Varble also helped influence the Board of Education to officially recognize cross country as a varsity sport.
“Bill was a giant, an amazing guy,” said Shelby boy’s cross country and track head Coach Chris Zuercher. “We still feel the impact of what he’s done today.”
Zuercher recalled stories passed down about Varble from his late father, Terry Zuercher, a track and cross country coach at Shelby for over 57 seasons, and Dave Downs, who coached Whippet track teams for 36 years.
Varbel would frequently come up in conversations at the track, an area where Zuercher said he was “so dedicated.”
“When I think of Bill, I think of a person who was really kind and genuine,” Zuercher said.
After more than three decades of teaching, Varble retired from his position at Shelby City Schools in 1986.
Two years prior, before the 1985 season, he finished his career at the helm of the Shelby football program, handing the keys to Ron Stepsis.
Prior to the 2007 season, the Skiles Field scoreboard was dedicated to Varble’s legacy. The honor has since been transferred to the new scoreboard at the Whippet Athletic Complex, the new location for all Whippet home football games.
Cathy Dodge, a 1965 graduate of Shelby High School and current athletic boosters president, became good friends with Varble over the years.
“He (Bill) was always a down-to-earth, loving person,” Dodge said. “Everyone loved him a lot.”
A member of the Shelby High School Hall of Distinction, Varble was also inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.
A 1999 graduate of Shelby High School, Will had the honor of introducing Varble during the ceremony.
“It was an awesome night, talking about what he meant to Shelby,” Will said. “He was the type of guy you wanted to impress.”
One thing Will wanted to make clear was acknowledging Varble, while most well-known for his gridiron accomplishments, gave as much effort to all other sports in which he was involved.
“Football wasn’t bigger than any other activity to him (Varble),” Will said. “He (Varble) wanted both successful students and athletes.”
With a deep love for his community, Varble also served as the Sunday school superintendent at First United Methodist Church for 14 years. He also volunteered with the local YMCA’s Invest In Youth Program for six years.
Lynn Guerin, a 1966 Shelby High School graduate, played football during Varble's time as an assistant coach and was part of the undefeated 1965 team.
"He was the ultimate male role model," said Guerin, who described Varble as one of the father-figures he never had growing up. "He had a positive impact on thousands of young men during his time in Shelby."
Current Shelby football Coach Robert Mahaney said the team will wear a helmet decal to honor Varble in 2023. Mahaney said the team will also wear a separate decal to honor long-time Shelby Globe Sports Editor, Chuck Ridenour.
Additional plans to honor the two are being discussed.