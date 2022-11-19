Cade Stover celebrates.jpg

Lexington's Cade Stover (right) and teammate Gee Scott celebrated the former's first TD catch of the day for Ohio State on Saturday during a 56-14 win over Indiana at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 12.

 Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS -- Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover, a redshirt junior at Ohio State, was recently selected as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Stover (6-4, 255) is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Stover at Penn State.jpg

Lexington graduate Cade Stover, an Ohio State team captain, breaks through the final of three Penn State tackle attempts on his way to a 24-yard touchdown at Happy Valley, Pa., in October.

