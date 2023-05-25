BELLVILLE — Ten girls represented Heart of Ohio Athletics among the best of the best gymnasts within region 5 teams from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
In only their second season, the club gymnasts team Queen of Hearts took regionals by storm from May 4-7.
Seven of 10 club athletes who qualified for regionals took top five titles in their age divisions. Each gymnast had their personal best meet of their entire competitive careers.
Gymnasts are ranked on a 10-point scale for each event and a 40-point scale for the all-around meet.
Heart of Ohio Athletics also took 28 gymnasts to a state competition and brought home 22 state titles.
The athletes’ placings include:
Xcel Bronze level
Celia Griffin, age 5: vault 3rd place 9.225, bars 5th place 9.225, floor 2nd place 9.3 (All-around 2nd place 36.575)
Ivanna Kinton, age 8: floor 10th place 9.15
Kensley Rose, age 6: vault 5th place 9.05, bars 9th place 9.0, floor 7th place 9.05 (All-around 6th place 35.8)
Olivia Mason, age 8: vault 6th place 9.125, bars 9th place 9.25, beam 2nd place 9.425 (All-around 8th place 36.625)
Rayleigh Eagleston, age 10: vault 9th place 9.05, beam 9th place 8.975 (All-around 9th place 36.075)
Ryleigh Robinson, age 8: vault 7th place 8.8, bars 4th place 9.275, floor 6th 9.075
Tynley Heffelfinger, age 7: vault 9th place 8.7
Zeighla Perry, age 7: bars 6th place 9.175, floor 3rd place 9.175 (All-around 10th place 35.35)
Elliott Hadsell, age 6: vault 2nd place 9.25, beam 2nd place 9.05 (All-around 10th place 35.875)
Xcel Silver level
Cecilia Cortez, age 9: beam 8th place 9.025, floor 4th place 9.3
Chloe O'Neil, age 10: vault 10th place 8.95, beam 10th place 8.95
Zoey Miller, age 11: state titles: bars 6th place 9.325, beam 5th place 9.2, floor 5th place 9.225 (All-around 7th place 36.675)
regional titles: vault 5th place 9.3, bars 2nd place 9.7, beam 3rd place 9.55, floor 8th place 9.35 (All-around 2nd place 37.9)
Layne Blackburn, age 9: state titles: vault 7th place 9.10, beam 6th place 9.125, floor 4th place 9.25 (All-around 7th place 36.625)
regional titles: vault 7th place 9.05, beam 9th place 9.3, floor 4th place 9.525 (All-around 9th place 37.05)
Natalie Farnsworth, age 12: state titles: vault 5th place 9.0, bars 5th place 9.35, beam 8th place 9.0, floor 2nd place 9.3 (All-around 5th place 36.65)
regional titles: vault 4th place 9.325, bars 10th place 9.475, beam 2nd place 9.65, floor 5th place 9.45 (All-around 2nd place 37.9)
Kennedy Tolliver, age 8: state titles: bars 3rd place 9.425, beam 6th place 9.10
regional titles: vault 2nd place 9.425, bars 8th place 9.5, beam 3rd place 9.5 (All-around 5th place 37.7)
Mackenzie Lantz, age 7: state titles: beam 4th place 9.3 (All-around 8th place 36.5)
regional titles, bars 10th place 9.55, floor 10th place 9.4
Allyson Hulbert, age 11: state titles: vault 5th place 9.15, beam 3rd place 9.35, floor 6th place 9.15 (All-around 3rd place 36.775)
regional titles: vault regional champion 9.475, bars 6th place 9.5, beam 4th place 9.575, floor 5th place 9.45 (All-around 5th place 38.0)
Xcel Gold level
Laila Gailey, age 10: vault 10th place 8.7
Eelyn Crist, age 11: state titles: vault 6th place 9.0, beam 3rd place 9.325, floor 6th place 9.25 (All-around 5th place 36.525)
regional titles: vault 3rd place 9.4, beam 6th place 9.375
Camille Rahall, age 10: state titles: bars 10th place 9.225, beam 8th place 9.10
regional titles: vault 9th place 8.925, bars 7th place 9.125, beam 4th place 9.45, floor 4th place 9.6 (All-around 4th place 37.1)
Aliviah Sloey, age 13: state titles: bars 3rd place 9.225, beam 3rd place 9.25, floor 2nd place 9.425 (All-around 3rd place 36.55)
regional titles: vault 7th place 9.25, bars 4th place 9.45, beam 9th place 9.15, floor 6th place 9.425
Lexi Them, age 13: state titles: vault 5th place 8.975, bars 7th place 9.10, beam 3rd place 9.25, floor 7th place 9.25 (All-around 4th place 36.575)
regional titles: vault 2nd place 9.3, bars 9th place 9.125, beam 3rd place 9.4, floor regional champion 9.625 (All-around 2nd place 37.45)