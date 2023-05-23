BUCYRUS — Grant McGuire terrorized the Northern 10 Athletic Conference this spring and the District 9 coaches took notice.
The Wynford slugger was selected the Division III Player of the Year when the all-district teams were announced Monday afternoon.
A corner infielder, McGuire leads the N10 with a .543 batting average, 32 runs batted in, 37 runs scored, 15 doubles and five home runs. The Royals finished second in the N10 behind Upper Sandusky and will play in this week’s Division III district tournament.
McGuire was joined on the District 9 first team by Crestview’s Jarek Ringler. The junior is batting .423 with 18 RBIs and is 7-0 on the mound with 64 strikeouts and a 1.01 earned run average.
Other first-team picks were Edison’s Ben Bates, Oak Harbor’s Mike Lalonde, Liberty-Benton’s Kam Garlock, Riverdale Evan Reiter, Lakota’s Chase Dussel, Margaretta’s Colson Biehl, Edison’s Dominic Dymond and Western Reserve’s Logan Wiegel.
Wynford’s Spencer Miller, Crestview’s Owen Barker and Bucyrus’ Riley Parker were second-team picks. Other second-team selections included Edison’s Clint Finnen, Oak Harbor’s Brayden Butzin, Liberty-Benton’s Lincoln Garlock, Huron’s Kyle Auger, Lakota’s Mitch McDaid, Margaretta’s Ben Millis and Western Reserve’s Chris Buchannon.
Crestview’s Gavin Barker and Tyson Ringler, Bucyrus’ Brayden Campbell and Kam Lewis and Wynford’s Sam Collene and Cainen Allen were honorable mention picks.
Oak Harbor’s Nick Lance was selected the District 9 Coach of the Year in Division III. The Rockets will play Wynford in the late game of a Division III district semifinal doubleheader Thursday at Shelby. Crestview and Edison meet in the early game.