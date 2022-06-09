BUCYRUS — The postseason honors continue to pile up for Northern 10 Athletic Conference champion Wynford.
Three Royals earned All-Ohio honors when the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams.
Sophomore infielder Grant McGuire was selected to the first team in Division III, while junior outfielder Dylon Robinson was a second-team selection and junior pitcher Sam College was an honorable mention selection.
McGuire batted .453 in 26 games as the Royals won the N10 and reached the district semifinals. He belted a conference-high five home runs and drove in a conference-best 39.
Robinson led the N10 with a .493 batting average. He belted eight doubles and knocked in 31 runs.
Collene was 8-0 with a 2.18 earned run average.
In Division IV, Buckeye Central’s Alex Kanney and Hillsdale’s Nick Kandel were honorable mention selections.
A senior, Kanney was the most dominant pitcher in the N10. He was 6-1 with a conference-leading 91 strikeouts and a 1.80 earned run average.
A junior pitcher and outfielder, Kandel helped the Falcons reach the Elite Eight. On the mound, the left-hander was 6-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
He authored five complete games and four shutouts. At the plate, the leadoff hitter batted .417 with six doubles, a triple and two home runs. He scored 32 runs and drove in 23 runs.
