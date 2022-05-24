MANSFIELD — Wynford’s Northern 10 Conference championship didn’t go unnoticed.
A pair of Royals, Grant McGuire and Sam Collene, were selected to the District 9 first team in Division III.
McGuire ranked third in the N10 with a .453 batting average. He led the league with five home runs and 39 runs batted in.
Collene emerged as Wynford’s ace. He was 8-0 on the hill with a 2.18 earned run average.
Wynford will play Edison in the district semifinals later this week in Norwalk.
Crestview’s Owen Barker was also a first-team selection in Division III. The Cougars tied for second in the Firelands Conference at 11-3, a game behind FC champ South Central.
Wynford’s Spencer Miller and Dylon Robinson and Colonel Crawford’s Nolan McKibben were second-team picks. Honorable-mention selections included Crestview’s Jarek Ringler and Hunter George, Colonel Crawford’s Brennan Hamilton and Carson Feichtner, Wynford’s Avery Langenderfer and Cainen Allen, and Bucyrus’ Cody Pennington and Malachai Bayless.
Edison’s Thomas Simon was selected the Division III Player of the Year in District 9.
