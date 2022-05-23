MANSFIELD — The opening week of baseball’s postseason took a toll on north central Ohio.
Six area teams fought their way to sectional titles last week and will be in action in this week’s district tournaments.
In Division II, only Ontario and Shelby survived the sectional gauntlet.
The Warriors, who were seeded third in the 11-team Bluffton district field, knocked off Lima Shawnee 10-0. Ontario scored six runs in the home half of the sixth as pitcher Ryan Chapman tossed a three-hitter. Carter Weaver had two hits, including a triple, and knocked in four runs. Colten Ramion was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.
Ontario (15-6) will take on top-seeded Tiffin Columbian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Bluffton. The Tornadoes advanced with a 9-3 win over No. 8 Elida.
The Whippets, who were seeded third in the 11-team Fremont district, beat Clear Fork 10-1 in last week’s sectional championship game. Shelby scored four runs in the bottom of the first and won going away. Marshall Shepherd was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored and surrendered just four hits while striking out seven.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Shelby will take on No. 2 Sandusky Perkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fremont Ross. The Pirates advanced with a 5-2 win over No. 8 Vermilion.
In Division III, fourth-seeded Wynford will play No. 2 Edison in the Norwalk district semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Norwalk High School. The Royals pounded No. 6 Seneca East 13-4 in the sectional championship game, while Edison roughed up No. 10 Western Reserve 13-1.
In Division IV, No. 2 Plymouth will take on No. 3 Buckeye Central at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Galion’s Heise Park. The Big Red beat No. 5 Lucas 4-1, while the Bucks knocked off No. 9 Carey 5-1.
Also in Division IV, top-seeded Hillsdale will take on No. 4 Mogadore at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Medina High School. The Falcons (21-4) unloaded on No. 11 Cuyahoga Heights 17-0 in the sectional championship game. Nick Kandel threw a five-inning no-hitter and helped his own cause with three hits. Jack Fickes belted a two-run home run among his three hits while knocking in four runs and scoring four runs. Caden Fickes and Jake Hoverstock each had a pair of base hits.
Mogadore advanced with a 13-3 win over No. 5 Independence.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.