Jarek Ringler

Crestview pitcher Jarek Ringler delivers to the plate during Thursday's Division III district semifinal game against Edison at Shelby High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — The Chargers were electric Thursday afternoon.

Pitcher Ben Bates gave up just three hits and Clint Finnen belted a three-run home run as defending Division III state runner-up Edison blanked Crestview 7-0 in a Division III district semifinal game at Shelby High School.

GALLERY: Edison 7, Crestview 0

Top-seeded Edison beat No. 4 Crestview 7-0 in a Division III district semifinal game Thursday at Shelby High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

