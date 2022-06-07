MANSFIELD — South Central’s first Firelands Conference championship in two decades didn’t go unrewarded.
SC senior and Bowling Green recruit Sam Seidel was selected the FC Player of the year, while junior teammate Wes Ferber was chosen the conference Pitcher of the Year when the All-FC baseball team was announced earlier this week.
South Central’s Mike Perry was selected the Coach of the Year.
The Trojans finished with a 12-2 league record, a game ahead of Crestview and Norwalk St. Paul. Division IV regional semifinalist Plymouth was fourth at 9-5.
South Central’s Kayden Hauler joined Seidel and Ferber on the All-Firelands Conference first team. Other first-team picks were Plymouth’s Cole Wentz and Zeth Goth, Crestview’s Owen Barker and Hunter George, Mapleton’s Kollin Cline, Western Reserve’s Carson Roe and Jude Muenz, and Norwalk St. Paul’s Thomas Bocock.
Second-team picks were Plymouth’s Zach Hamman and Nick Roberts, Crestview’s Matthew Volz and Mason Ringler, Mapleton’s Nick Wrobleski, South Central’s Eric Sanders, Western Reserve’s Grant Bethard, New London’s Steven Justavick and Norwalk St. Paul’s Kaden Maxwell and Luke Blum.
Honorable mention selections included Plymouth’s Clayton Miller, Crestview’s Brennan Fulk, Mapleton’s Blake Brenner, South Central’s Isaiah White, Western Reserve’s Camden Hankins, New London’s Carter Eibel, Monroeville’s Braden Chapman and Norwalk St. Paul’s Kole Maxwell.
