MANSFIELD — Division II district qualifiers Ontario and Shelby each landed two players on the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team when the all-conference baseball teams were released earlier this week.
Ontario’s Ryan Chapman and Gage Weaver and Shelby’s Marshall Shepherd and Jeremy Holloway earned spots on the first team, along with Clear Fork’s Jared Scott.
The Warriors won a sectional title and will play in this week’s Bluffton district semifinals thanks in no small part to the contributions of Chapman and Weaver. Chapman was 5-2 with 46 strikeouts and a 0.90 earned run average. Weaver batted .358 with a team-high eight doubles and 17 runs batted in.
The Walsh University-bound Shepherd was 6-2 on the hill with 71 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA for the Whippets, who qualified for this week’s Fremont district tournament. Holloway is hitting a team-best .429 with six doubles and 13 RBIs.
Clear Fork’s Scott was 3-1 with 43 strikeouts and a 1.07 ERA. The senior was also Clear Fork’s leading hitter, batting .442 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs.
Other first-team picks were Rider Minnick, Zach Pinkerton and Blake Jodrey of MOAC champ Highland, Marion Harding’s T.J. Fitzgerald and Austin Allen, and Pleasant’s Nathan Newell.
Second-team selections included Clear Fork’s Luke Schlosser and David Ballinger, Galion’s Braxton Prosser, Ontario’s Carter Weaver and Colton Ramion, Shelby’s Luke Shepherd and Blaine Bowman, Highland’s Brock Church, Marion Harding’s Jacob Barr, Pleasant’s Max Kellogg and River Valley’s Joey Dranshak.
Honorable-mention choices were Clear Fork’s Kaleb Hollar, Galion’s Brody Symsick, Ontario’s Carter Walters, Shelby’s Landon Kennard, Highland’s Kort Sears, Marion Harding’s Nathan Cunningham, Pleasant’s Peydon Gosnell and River Valley’s Logan Rensch.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.