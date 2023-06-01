BOWLING GREEN — The Warriors are one win from state.
Carter Weaver had three hits, including a double, and knocked in four runs as Ontario dismissed St. Marys Memorial 12-6 in a Division II regional semifinal game Thursday at Carter Park.
The Warriors (15-14) will play Defiance for a regional title and a berth in next week’s state semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Bowling Green. Defiance held off Bay 4-3 in Thursday’s late game.
Colten Ramion, Jayden Leach and Gage Weaver eacb had a pair of hits for the Warriors. Leach, Gage Weaver, Carter Weaver and Carter Walters each scored two runs, while Jake Chapman drove in a pair.
Ontario scored six runs in the top of the first, but St. Marys Memorial answered with four in the home half of the first and two more in the second to tie it.
After a scoreless third, the Warriors blew it open with six runs in the top of the fourth.
Peyton Dzugan led off with a single and moved to second on Ramion’s sacrifice bunt. Dzugan moved to third on Leach’s single and scored on Gage Weaver’s single. Carter Weaver plated both Leach and Gage Weaver with a double to right to make it 9-6. Walters reached on an error before Chapman tripled to right, scoring both Carter Weaver and Walters. Braxton Hall followed with a single to center, plating Chapman with the sixth run of the inning.
Carter Weaver pitched the first three innings, allowing six runs on three hits while walking six and striking out four. Walters earned the win in relief. He worked the final four innings, striking out three without surrendering a hit.
Ontario will be seeking its first state tournament appearance since winning a Division III state crown in 1994. The Warriors last reached the regional final in 2018.