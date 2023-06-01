BOWLING GREEN — The Warriors are one win from state.

Carter Weaver had three hits, including a double, and knocked in four runs as Ontario dismissed St. Marys Memorial 12-6 in a Division II regional semifinal game Thursday at Carter Park.

