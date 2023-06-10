Doug Ute

OHSAA Commissioner Doug Ute presents the state runner-up trophy to Ontario's seniors on Saturday night at Akron's Canal Park.

AKRON -- The Ontario baseball team took its fans on a magic carpet ride that came as close as possible to a dream come true.

Alas one run was the difference as the Warriors dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Kenston Saturday night in the Division II state championship game at Akron's Canal Park.

GALLERY: Ontario vs. Kenston state title game

Tears stream down the face of Ontario senior Gage Weaver as he holds the state runner-up trophy and teammate Pyeton Dzugan look on after Saturday night's 4-3 loss to Kenston in the state championship game at Akron's Canal Park.

