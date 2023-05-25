MOUNT VERNON — Konner Daughriety outdid himself this spring.
Mount Vernon’s junior infielder, Daughriety was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year after leading the Yellow Jackets to a runner-up finish behind three-time reigning OCC champ Wooster.
Wooster sophomore Brady Bowen was tabbed the OCC Pitcher of the Year. Wooster’s Steve Young was the Coach of the Year.
An OCC first-teamer as a freshman and sophomore, Daughriety batted .512 with 10 doubles, five triples and five home runs this spring. He knocked in 36 runs, scored 30 runs and was a perfect 10-for-10 on stolen base attempts.
Mount Vernon and Wooster each landed three players on the OCC first team, headlined by Wooster’s Blake Bowen. The senior third baseman and shortstop is committed to the University of Kentucky and could hear his name called in July’s MLB Draft.
Joining Blake Bowen on the first team were Wooster’s A.J. Likowski and Elisha Steiner and Mount Vernon’s Caden Rowland, Jonny Askew and Cash Finnell.
Ashland’s Jon Metzger, Lexington’s Colton Murfield and Madison’s Ryan Lunsford were first-team selections. They were joined by New Philadelphia’s Carter Vandall and West Holmes’ Kendall Miller.
Second-team selections included Madison’s Cameron Kuhn, Lexington’s Michael Togliatti and Jaxon Brown, Ashland’s Kamden Mowry and Luke Bryant and Mount Vernon’s Trevor Buttke. Other second-teamers were Wooster’s Sam Nielsen and Ben Winge, West Holmes Brock Gallion and Carson Tanner and New Philadelphia’s Noah Bollon.
Honorable-mention picks were Ashland’s Alex Grissinger and Ethan Bunce, Lexington’s Zian Rhodes and Braden Mumaw, Madison’s Gavin Cates and Ethan Glasgo, Mansfield Senior’s Josh Malone and Guy Trader, Mount Vernon’s Zac Clow and Logan Trace, New Philadelphia’s Keaton Fausel and Owen Courtney, West Holmes’ Morgan Smith and Robbie Fendrick and Wooster’s Jacob Russell and John Foster.