MANSFIELD — Madison and Ashland each landed a pair of players on the Division I first team when the All-District 9 picks were announced Tuesday morning.
Madison’s Seth Ohl and Jameson Myers were first-team picks, along with Ashland’s Luke Bryant and Jon Metzger.
Seniors Ohl and Myers were the leaders of a young Madison team. The Rams were 6-19 and won a first-round tournament game before falling to state-ranked Perrysburg in the sectional championship game.
Ashland’s Bryant is just a sophomore, but ranks among the best pitchers in north central Ohio. The hard-throwing right-hander was 5-3 with 60 strikeouts and a 1.15 earned run average.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Metzger was Ashland’s leading hitter this spring. The junior batted .358 with 11 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. The Arrows finished the season 11-11.
Ashland’s Kamden Mowry, Parker Grissinger and Ethan Bunce were second-team picks. They were joined on the second team by Madison’s Cameron Kuhn and Gavin Cates.
Honorable-mention selections included Madison’s Ethan Glasco and Zach Glasco and Ashland’s Logan Fulk and Braeden Reymer.
Perrysburg’s Connor Walendzak was selected the District 9 Player of the Year in Division I. The junior has verbally committed to play baseball for Purdue. He was a Division I second-team All-Ohio running back last fall.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.