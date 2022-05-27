LUCAS — Andrew Smollen and his Lucas teammates overwhelmed the rest of the Mid-Buckeye Conference during the season and dominated when the All-MBC teams were announced recently.
A junior infielder and pitcher, Smollen was selected the MBC Player of the Year while coach Courtney Church was selected the MBC’s Co-Coach of the Year. He shared the award with Mansfield Christian’s Cory Branham.
The Cubs won their first conference crown in 27 years last year. They defended their title in jaw-dropping fashion this spring, going undefeated in MBC play.
Lucas’ Hunter Church Andrew Fanello, Hunter Rice and Patrick Bischel were all selected to the All-MBC first team. They were joined by Mansfield Christian’s Isaac Hillman and Landon Curtis, Crestline’s Jake Bruce and Loudonville’s Peyton Regan.
The second team included Lucas’ Bobby Grover, Loudonville’s Loe Weiser and Aidan Wolford, Mansfield Christian’s Griffin Baker and Crestline’s Trevor Shade.
Honorble-mention selections were Lucas’ Brayden Spitler, Mansfield Christian’s Caleb Gregory, Loudonville’s Gabe Sprang and Crestline’s Blake Guiler.
