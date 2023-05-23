Andrew Smollen

Lucas' Andrew Smollen delivers to the plate against Mansfield Christian earlier this spring.

LUCAS — Andrew Smollen is running out of room on his baseball résumé.

A senior, Smollen was selected to the District 9 first team in Division IV for a second straight year when the teams were announced Monday.

