LUCAS — Andrew Smollen is running out of room on his baseball résumé.
A senior, Smollen was selected to the District 9 first team in Division IV for a second straight year when the teams were announced Monday.
The hard-throwing right-hander was joined on the first team by teammate Hunter Church, Colonel Crawford’s Brennan Hailton and Buckeye Central’s Isaac Hiler.
A hard-throwing right-hander, Smollen had nine wins and struck out a single season-record 130 batters this spring. He batted .492 with 25 runs batted in.
Church was one of the top hitters in northwest Ohio, batting .551.
Hamilton batted .433 for the Eagles with nine doubles and 34 runs scored. He is 6-3 on the mound with 75 strikeouts and a 2.13 earned run average.
Hiler batted .366 for the Bucks. As a pitcher, he ranked among N10 leaders with 55 strikeouts.
Tiffin Calvert’s Mason Johnson was selected the Division IV Player of the Year. Calvert’s Matt Coleman is the Coach of the Year.
Other first-team picks included Norwalk St. Paul’s Thomas Zuccaro, Old Fort’s Carter Dubois, Calvert’s Nick Palm, South Central’s Karl Ferber, Seneca East’s Caden Fritz, Hopewell-Loudon’s Cohen Sendelbach, New Riegel’s Shane Jones, St. Paul’s Kole Maxwell and Arcadia’s Adam Emerich.
Local second-team picks were Colonel Crawford’s Micah Thomas, Plymouth’s Trace McVey and Mansfield Christian’s Ethan Bishop.
Area honorable-mention selections included Colonel Crawford’s Nick Eachus and Jacob Lucius, Plymouth’s Zach Hamman and Jansen Potts, Mansfield Christian’s Isaac Hillman, Lucas’ Bobby Grover and Corbin Toms, Buckeye Central’s Manny Mullins and Derex Dean and Crestline’s Austin Henson and Jake Bruce.