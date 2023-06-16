BELLVILLE — In an era of advanced analytics, Luke Schlosser passes the eye test.
Clear Fork coach Gabe Kennedy doesn’t need to look at box scores or stat sheets to know Schlosser, a junior center fielder and pitcher and the area’s Player of the Year, plays the game the way it was meant to be played.
With Schlosser leading the way, the Colts finished second to Highland in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title chase. Clear Fork (18-8, 11-3) earned the top seed in the Division II Fremont district tournament, but was upset by fifth-seeded Bellevue in the sectional final.
Schlosser was selected the MOAC’s Player of the Year after batting .465 with 17 runs batted in and 29 runs scored. On the mound, the left-hander was 4-0 with 53 strikeouts and a 3.42 earned run average.
“Luke is a a huge part of what we do,” Kennedy said after Schlosser had three hits in a 5-0 win over Shelby during the regular season. “He makes us go.”
Schlosser was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division II and a District 9 first-teamer. He is the centerpiece of an all-area team that includes eight All-Ohioans.
Catcher
Daniel Painter, Hillsdale: An Ashland University recruit, Painter batted .375 with 25 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. He helped the Falcons reach the Division IV district championship game.
First Base
Rian Lunsford, Madison: A senior, Lunsford batted .382 with 24 RBIs and five doubles. He was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division II and an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick.
Second Base
Brennan Hamilton, Colonel Crawford: A senior, Hamilton was a Division IV All-Ohio first-team selection. He batted .429 with 36 runs scored, 19 RBIs and nine doubles.
Third Base
Konnor Daughriety, Mount Vernon: A junior, Daughriety was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division I. He batted .512 with 36 RBIs and 31 runs scored. Daughriety had nine doubles, five triples and five home runs and was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year.
Shortstop
Gage Weaver, Ontario: The Ashland University-bound Weaver helped the Warriors reach the Division II state championship game. The senior batted .417 with 30 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 10 doubles. He was a District 9 second-team pick and a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-teamer.
Utility
Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown: The senior was selected Ohio’s Division III Co-Player of the Year, sharing the award with Harrison Central’s Treston Nemeth. Carpenter batted .533 with 42 runs scored, 26 RBIs, 13 doubles, seven home runs and 26 stolen bases. On the mound he was 7-1 with 104 strikeouts and a 1.40 earned run average in 55 innings of work. He will play at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Outfield
Luke Schlosser, Clear Fork: The junior was an All-Ohio Division II honorable mention pick as a utility player. He batted .465 with 29 runs scored and 17 RBIs. As a pitcher, the left-hander was 4-0 with 53 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA.
Carter Weaver, Ontario: The junior was an All-Ohio first-team selection after leading the Warriors to the Division II state championship game. Weaver batted .441 with 28 RBIs. He joined older brother Gage on the All-MOAC first team and was a District 9 first-team pick.
Brady Lester, Fredericktown: The senior batted .456 with 38 runs scored and 24 RBIs. Lester had eight doubles, four triples and four home runs and was an All-Ohio first-teamer in Division III. He will join Kaid Carpenter, his high school teammate, at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Jon Metzger, Ashland: A Hillsdale (Mich.) College football recruit, Metzger batted .400 with 20 runs scored and 16 RBIs. He was a Division III All-Ohio first-team pick in football last fall and a three-time state qualifier in wrestling. He was the District 9 Player of the Year in Division I and an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team selection.
Designated Hitter
Grant McGuire, Wynford: A corner infielder, McGuire was among north central Ohio’s most prolific run producers. The junior batted .432 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. McGuire was an All-Ohio first-team selection in Division III and the District 9 Player of the Year.