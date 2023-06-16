Luke Schlosser

Clear Fork's Luke Schlosser takes a cut during a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Shelby.

BELLVILLE — In an era of advanced analytics, Luke Schlosser passes the eye test.

Clear Fork coach Gabe Kennedy doesn’t need to look at box scores or stat sheets to know Schlosser, a junior center fielder and pitcher and the area’s Player of the Year, plays the game the way it was meant to be played.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.