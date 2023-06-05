JEROMESVILLE — Whether at the plate or on the mound, Nick Kandel was one of the top small-school players in the state this spring.
The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association agreed.
A Lake Erie College recruit, Kandel was selected to the OHSBCA first team in Division IV.
Kandel was 5-1 on the mound with 68 strikeouts and a 1.14 earned run average. At the plate, the left-handed center fielder batted .419 with seven doubles and 24 runs batted in.
Colonel Crawford’s Brennan Hamilton and South Central’s Karl Ferber joined Kandel on the first team. Hamilton batted .433 with nine doubles and 19 RBIs, while Ferber hit .474 with eight doubles and 21 RBIs.
Kandel’s Hillsdale teammate, shortstop Jake Hoverstock, was a second-team pick. The senior batted .430 with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs.
Berlin Hiland’s Noland Yoder was selected the Division IV Player of the Year, while Hiland’s Chris Dages was the Coach of the Year. Hiland will play Tiffin Calvert in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park in Akron.
Division IV
Player of the Year: Noland Yoder, Hiland.
Coach of the Year: Chris Dages, Hiland.
First Team
Pitchers: Nolan Yoder, Hiland; Dane Ebel, Lincolnview; Devin Detzeith, St. Henry.
Catcher: Thomas Zuccaro, Norwalk St. Paul; Jonah Carr, Rittman.
First Base: Eli Morris, Newark Catholic; Karl Ferber, South Central.
Second Base: Eli Roberts, Whiteoak; Brennan Hamilton, Colonel Crawford.
Shortstop: Dominic Bouscher, Toronto; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert.
Third Base: Mason Johnson, Tiffin Calvert; Drew Hammond, Northmor.