Hillsdale's Nick Kandel was selected to the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division IV as a utility player.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

JEROMESVILLE — Whether at the plate or on the mound, Nick Kandel was one of the top small-school players in the state this spring.

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association agreed.

Hillsdale's Jake Hoverstock was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division IV.

