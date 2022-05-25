Hillsdale's Nick Kandel singles against Mogadore in Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal game at Medina High School. Kandel scored two runs in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Columbia in the district championship game.
MEDINA — For the second time in three seasons, the Hillsdale Falcons are district champions.
Top-seeded Hillsdale scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and held on for a 4-2 win over second-seeded Columbia in the Division IV district championship baseball game at Medina High School.
The Falcons, who won the district title en route to a state runner-up finish in 2019, will take on either Warren JFK or Lake Center Christian at 5 p.m. June 2 at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. Warren JFK and Lake Center play for the Struthers district title at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hillsdale (23-4) trailed 2-1 after two innings but tied it in the home half of the third when Caden Fickes’ infield single drove in Jack Fickes.
The Falcons took the lead in the fourth. No. 9 hitter Daniel Painter started the rally with a one-out single to left. Leadoff hitter Nick Kandel followed with a single to center, allowing Painter to advance to third.
Kandel moved to second when Jack Fickes grounded out, bringing Ethan Goodwin to the plate with two out. Goodwin’s ground ball was misplayed, allowing both Painter and Kandel to score.
Caden Fickes worked the first six-plus innings, giving up a pair of unearned runs on three hits while striking out six and walking three. Mark Abel worked a scoreless seventh for the save.
Painter and Caden Fickes had two hits apiece for the Falcons. Kandel, who scored three of Hillsdale’s four runs in Tuesday’s district semifinal win over Mogadore, scored two more runs Wednesday.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.